Will Govinda Son Yashvardhan make his Bollywood debut soon? Mom Sunita Ahuja reveals everything





Bombay: After reigning over Bollywood with his acting and dancing style, Govinda is ready to launch his son Yashvardhan. In a recent interview, Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja spoke about the same and revealed that she was in talks with “a few people”. She also revealed that her first plans had been delayed due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown and further added that they wanted a good production house for their son’s Bollywood debut. Sunita Ahuja also shared how Yashvardhan prepared for her debut by working on her acting, dancing and physique.Read also – Govinda – Krushna Abhishek Rift: Sunita Ahuja slams Kashmera Shah and calls her “bad daughter-in-law” “Yashvardhan’s debut has been delayed due to the lockdown. We are in talks with few people about its launch. We want good production houses and a good story because this will be his first film. My son is preparing a lot for his debut. He’s busy building his body, learning to play, dance, and do other things. We will launch it soon, ”Sunita Ahuja told The Times of India. Also read – Sunita, Govinda’s wife, tells him ‘Aaja Choom Ke Dekh Le’ in the Kapil Sharma Show, read on Yashwardhan worked as an assistant director under Sajid Nadiadwala and helped him in several big movies like Dishoom, Kick 2 and Tadap. Read also – Kashmera Shah reacts to remarks from Govinda’s wife: “Ye Sunita Kaun Hai? I’m not known to someone’s wife ‘ Govinda and Sunita Ahuja are also lucky to have a daughter – Tina Ahuja. She made her acting debut in 2015 with Smeep Kang’s Second Hand Husband. The film also starred Gippy Grewal, Geeta Basra and Dharmendra. Recently, Sunita Ahuja also appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show with Govinda. The same episode was ignored by Krushna Abhishek. In another interview, Sunita had expressed her disappointment about this and called it “upsetting and infuriating”. “Every time we appear on the show he says something about us in the media just for publicity. Kya faayda hai yeh sab bol kar? It makes no sense to discuss a family matter in public. Govinda may not respond or retaliate, but that upsets me and makes me angry. Uske bagair bhi toh hamaara show hit hota hi hai, aur yeh wala bhi hoga, ”Sunita said.

