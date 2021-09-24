Alice Cooper hits out at ‘creepy’ Eloise Asylum in the name of Westland Street





On a gray, rainy day at one of Michigan’s most notorious mental institutions, Alice Cooper came by to get a street named after her. With a few hundred jubilant fans, the Detroit-born rocker pulled a rope Thursday to reveal an Alice Cooper Court street sign on the grounds of the former Eloise Psychiatric Hospital in Westland. I like the idea that they give the streets the names of rock stars in Detroit, he told the crowd, then suggesting Iggy Avenue and MC5 Street. “There are probably more rock stars than politicians.” Alice Cooper Court already on Google Maps is now the official name of the Michigan Avenue road leading to the old hospital complex, famous in local lore for its spooky legends and haunted vibe. The hospital closed in 1981, but Cooper helped breathe new life into the facility on Wednesday: Eloise Asylum, billed as a high-tech, multi-million dollar haunted attraction, will open to the public on October 1. Owner John Hambrick, who bought the property in 2018, had previously led paranormal expeditions into the building. Before even stepping in to verify the haunted experience, Cooper said the dreary Eloise site was “as spooky as it gets.” Following:Alice Cooper Hosts Busy Detroit Homecoming With Dedication On The Street Following:Detroit shock rocker Alice Cooper gets her own coloring book Standing at the entrance of the building, the macabre rock master pulled out a switchblade and sliced ​​a strip of black tape to inaugurate the new attraction. I’ll probably end up living here someday, cracked Cooper, who was joined by his wife, Sheryl Goddard, and looked like a rock star in a leather jacket and all-black outfit. Cooper was joined at the street dedication by WCSX-FM morning personality Jim OBrien (94.7), who spearheaded Alice Cooper Court’s effort with the City of Westland. OBrien previously ran successful campaigns to secure Glenn Frey Drive in Royal Oak and Bob Seger Boulevard in Allen Park. I’m pure Detroit, Cooper said, recounting his upbringing in the community now known as Eastpointe. Cooper, a longtime Phoenix resident, paid homage to those roots in his well-received February outing, Detroit Stories, which paired him with several Motor City musicians. His tour in support of the album will be at the DTE Energy Music Theater on Saturday night. Fans got a taste of Cooper’s classics on Wednesday via a Detroit tribute band named The Nightmare, which took a cobweb-covered scene and roasted frontman Johnny Rotton in an electric prop chair. The real Cooper who quickly made it to Livonia for a three-hour autograph event at Rock City Music left fans gathered in Westland with one last hometown love message: Go Lions! Contact Detroit Free Press Music Editor Brian McCollum: 313-223-4450 or [email protected]

