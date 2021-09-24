For one night, TV comics focus their shows on climate change | Entertainment

Entertainment
NEW YORK (AP) Sewage treatment, sea turtles and a depressing condom ad all emerged as late-night TV hosts banded together for a night to shoot their comedic climate change goals.
Eight late-night hosts devoted part of their programs Wednesday and Thursday morning to the issue, as part of a Climate Week initiative scheduled for the United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York.
Don’t even think about switching to another show, said ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel. We are all focused on this subject tonight. You cannot escape. It is essentially an intervention. Our future is in danger.
In one case, they even joined forces: James Corden of CBS and Seth Meyers of NBC used a split screen to open their 12:30 am shows together.
The crisis has been resolved, said Stephen Colbert of CBS, just as surely as when all those celebrities sang Imagine and ended COVID.
Colbert’s Late Show cold open was a bogus commercial for Trojan Buzzkill, a condom packed with thought-provoking fact about climate change that’s sure to dampen the mood.
Noting that it was the first day of fall, NBC Tonight host Jimmy Fallon said some people were sad that summer was over. But thanks to climate change, this is not the case.
Kimmel called his audience to action, opening his show with a montage of politicians and preachers in clips downplaying science. He showed a 2003 clip of the late Senator John McCain trying to convince his colleagues that climate change was important. “We always act like it’s something we don’t have to worry about for 20 years,” Kimmel said.
He called on viewers to contact recalcitrant lawmakers, posting a Washington phone number on the screen, and joked, when the food supply dwindles, they’re the ones we’ll eat first.
In The Daily Show, Trevor Noah’s monologue was about little-known facts about climate change. Because the sex of sea turtles is determined in part by the heat of the sand where the eggs are laid, there has been an abundance of female turtles, putting the species at risk in the long term, he said.
This led to a series of overworked male sea turtle jokes.
It’s going to make for some really lame gender reveal evenings, Noah said.
Samantha Bee, on TBS’s Full Frontal, devoted a segment to the admittedly nasty topic of wastewater treatment. She noted that in most municipal systems, raw sewage from homes mixes with runoff from torrential rains, resulting in backflow during major storms, which occur more often due to climate change.
This has led to catastrophic flooding and sewer overflows across the country, and not just in the liberal urban hells you’d expect, but also in the red states God doesn’t hate, she said. impassive.
Meyers devoted his A Closer Look article to the subject, noting that a tornado recently hit New Jersey. You knew it was a tornado in New Jersey because it was in a velor tracksuit rocking a restaurant for protection money, ”he said.
Meyers also joked that Billy Joel actually rewrote one of his hits, We Did Start the Fire, and sang a few ghost verses.
Many show guests have been booked specifically to talk about the topic, such as Jane Goodall on Tonight and Bill Gates on Corden’s Late Late Show. Instead of singing, Shawn Mendes spoke about climate change with Colbert.
Can I say a personal thing? Corden told Gates. Thank you for being the billionaire who is not trying to escape from planet earth on a spaceship right now.
Bravo’s Andy Cohen was the eighth host to join the effort.
Not everyone played along. Greg Gutfeld and his Fox News Channel panelists scoffed at the effort and touted the benefits of fossil fuels.
Comedy is dead, and so is the risk in this land of late-night teachers’ pets, Gutfeld said. They went from George Carlin to George Soros.
Half an hour later on CBS, Colbert noted the difficulty in getting many people to focus on the seriousness of the problem.
Americans treat climate science like football, he said. We know it’s out there and it really matters to the rest of the world, but no one can make us care.
Overnight he and his competition tried.
