‘Emergency!’ & “The Clonus Horror” actor was 77 – deadline





Tim Donnelly, actor best known for his portrayal of firefighter Chet Kelly in NBC’s 70s series Emergency!, is dead. He was 77 years old. The cause of death was not disclosed, although the Los Angeles County Fire Museum confirmed the news via a tribute posted on its official Facebook page. “It is with deep sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our friend Tim Donnelly this weekend. To all Emergencies! fans, we want you to know that he was very excited to come to the Museum in January for the 50th anniversary, ”wrote a spokesperson. “Many of the museum’s board members have fond memories of Tim from our time on Project 51 and from our personal contacts. To her daughter, her grandchildren and her siblings, we offer our deepest condolences. Related story The Showbiz and Media Personalities We Lost in 2021 – Photo Gallery Donnelly was born on September 3, 1944, finding his first role in the 1957 crime drama Don Siegel, Baby Nelson face, and continue to enjoy a 27-year on-screen career. He appeared in all six seasons of the action comedy Emergency!, centered on the crew of Los Angeles County Fire Station 51, between 1972 and 1977. The actor did it again in the series Dragnet 1967 and UFO project, with guest star roles in The Legend of Jesse James, The Virginian, the original Hawaii Five-O, Adam-12, BK and the bear, Enos, Vega $, and Fries, his last appearance being in a 1984 episode Team A. Donnelly also appeared on the film side in Christian Nyby’s WWII drama. First to fight, Stanley Kramer The secret of Santa Vittoria, the horror thriller of his brother Dennis Donnelly The Toolbox Murders, and the genre-bender of Robert S. Fiveson Horror of the Clones. According to the LA County Fire Museum, Donnelly is survived by his brother Dennis, sister Kathleen, daughter Ashley and two grandsons. Plans for a memorial have not yet been established. Cards can be addressed to Donnelly, c / o Los Angeles County Fire Museum Association, at 9834 Flora Vista St, Bellflower, CA 90706.

