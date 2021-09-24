Things to do in LA: Hollywood Bowl, Audubon Center concert





Herbie Hancock at the Hollywood Bowl, the highly anticipated return of the Los Angeles Master Chorales to the Walt Disney Concert Hall and TL Collective dance company lead our short list of cultural offerings this weekend. Before you go, don’t forget to call or check online for booking conditions and other COVID-19 protocols. Herbie Hancock

The Grammy-winning keyboardist shares the stage with singer and bassist Esperanza Spalding and pianist Leo Genovese for an evening of cool canyon breezes and jazz under the stars. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. 7 p.m. Sunday. $ 1 to $ 184. hollywoodbowl.com Olivier Messiaens Bird Catalog

This concert is for the birds: Piano Spheres opens a new season with this site-specific outdoor fundraiser that features pianists Mark Robson, Vicki Ray and others performing the full set of 13 Solo Piano Studies of avian inspiration at the Audubon Center in Debs Parking. 4700 Griffin Ave., LA 3:30 p.m. Sunday. $ 150. pianospheres.org Micaela Taylor and TL Collectif

The dancer-choreographer and company from LA presents a program that includes recent works Drift and 90Sugar. Musco Center for the Arts, Chapman University, One University Drive, Orange. 7:30 p.m. on September 24. $ 20 to $ 53. muscocenter.org Index

Detective story? That’s the question asked at the west coast premiere of this mystery musical based on the classic board game and the 1985 film that followed. La Mirada Theater for the Performing Arts, 14900, boul. La Mirada. 8 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, 1:30 p.m. Sunday; other dates until October 17. $ 17- $ 79. lamiradatheatre.com Our man in Santiago

The CIA is hiring local muscle as part of the Nixon administration’s covert efforts to oust democratically-elected Chilean President Salvador Allende at the West Coast premiere of Mark Wildings’ dark and comedic fact-based thriller. West Theater, 3333 boul. Cahuenga. West., LA 8 p.m. Friday to Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday to October 24. $ 15- $ 30. theatrewest.org Los Angeles choirmaster

The vocal ensemble led by artistic director Grant Gershon is making a triumphant return to Disney Hall with a pair of concerts featuring works by Morten Lauridsen, Hildegard von Bingen and Reena Esmail, among others. Singers will perform without a mask, but masks and proof of COVID-19 vaccination are required for all members of the public. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., Downtown LA 2 p.m. Saturday, 7 p.m. Sunday. $ 10 or more (pay what you can); free for teachers on presentation of an identity document on Saturday and for subscribers on Sunday. lamasterchorale.org Flamenco forever

The dance series ends its summer with three evenings of performances with respectively Fanny Ara, Alexandra Rozo and Antonio Triana. The Fountain Theater, 5060 Fountain Ave., LA 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday. $ 40 to $ 65. theaterfontaine.com I’m not a comedian … I’m Lenny Bruce

Writer-performer Ronnie Marmo portrays the pioneering comic of the counter-culture as this 2017 solo show, directed by Joe Mantegna and presented by Theater 68, returns for a limited edition. Loft Ensemble, 11031 Camarillo St., North Hollywood. 8 p.m. Thursday to Saturday; 7 p.m. Sunday; other dates until October 2. $ 35. lennybruceonstage.com Where theater68.com ReSound: Kathak in the streets

Leela dance collective celebrates classical dance from North India with several pop-up shows and workshops at locations around SoCal, as well as a family carnival in Oak Park on Sundays. Several times until Sunday. The performances are free; carnival and workshops, $ 10. Details on eventbrite.com Link in motion

Cars, motorcycles, boats and other vehicles used in the James Bond films over the decades are on display in this exhibition marking the 60th anniversary of the action film franchise. Petersen Automotive Museum, 6060 Wilshire Blvd., LA Open Wednesday through Sunday until October 2022. Special exhibit fees are $ 40 to $ 65 and include admission to the rest of the museum; advance purchase required. petersen.org Transfiguration

The Salastina Music Society offers in-person concerts featuring works by Schoenberg, Reena Esmail and others. 8 p.m. Friday at the Bowers Museum, Outer Court, 2002 N. Main St., Santa Ana. Also at 8 p.m. Saturday at the UCLA Fowler Museum, Indoor-Outdoor Court, 308 Charles E. Young Drive North, Westwood; and 6 p.m. Sunday at the USC Pacific Asia Museum (also broadcast live), Indoor-Outdoor Courtyard, 46 N. Los Robles Ave., Pasadena. $ 10, $ 40. salastina.org Circus Bella

Acrobats, acrobats, jugglers and clowns do their jobs as this bay area-based troupe puts on a pair of outdoor shows for the whole family. Bluebird Park, 772 Cress St., Laguna Beach. 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday. To free. circusbella.org



