Admire the fall colors from a jeep or bike, Molly Tuttle in concert, Vail Film Festival and more: Tricias Weekend Pick: 9/24/21

Vail Pass Cycling Tour

The Vail Daily Live team had the chance to ride the Vail Pass with Charter Sports in August. The Vail Pass Bike Tour is a great way to see the colors of fall.

Emma Cerovich / Vail Daily Live

How do you see the fall colors? Aspens rotate all over the high country and seeing the splendor of a bicycle is a great way to experience this fall phenomenon. Let Charter Sports take you to the top of Vail Pass so you can enjoy the views on the way down.

Charter Sports is one of the many local bike tour operators who run the Vail Pass bike tours throughout the summer. The Vail Daily Live team had the chance to tour a few weeks ago and it was so nice to have everything taken care of for us. We arrived to find comfort bikes with our names on them. Comfort bikes are designed to inspire confidence while riding and help you navigate the path with ease. You are also in a more upright position than if you were on a road bike, which allows you to better enjoy the view.

Once our group was ready to go the bikes were loaded onto a trailer and we hopped into a large passenger van where our driver and guide drove us to the Vail Pass. We were here, 3,000 feet above the valley floor, learning how Vail got its name, what kind of fish are found in the Black Lakes, and how to descend safely with these bikes. A guide is always with you when you get off and you are allowed to go at your own pace. We stopped at a few places along the way and learned a lot about the flora, fauna and history of the area during the tour. I’ve never known the name of the creek near the bridge you cross on the recreational trail under 1-70 (its Polk Creek, by the way).

It’s not a full descent, but after an exhilarating run from the top of Vail Pass to the valley floor your legs can do a bit of work. From East Vail, the tour winds through the golf course and residential area before the villages of Vail and Lionshead. You can stop along the way. Maybe you brought some items for a picnic? Or want to take a break for lunch, take your time and enjoy the ride and the things you can do along the way.

Charter Sports is running Vail Pass bike tours this weekend before wrapping up this activity for the season. Book your visit by calling 970-476-4811.

4 × 4 jeep tour

Let 4×4 Jeep Tours take you to higher elevations and witness the fall color changes.

Beaver Creek / Courtesy photo

Another way to see the colors of fall is to let someone else show you around. 4×4 jeep tours through Beaver Creek’s Summer Adventure Center can take you to new heights within walking distance, but it will take you some time to get there.

Tours depart from the base of Beaver Creek Mountain and take you to the resort’s highest point: Patrol Headquarters (PHQ) which is 11,440 feet above sea level. Enjoy breathtaking views of the Gore Range and learn about individual peaks like Powell from your guide. What type of rock is it? Ask your guide, there is a good chance its quartz. Feel free to ask about the geology and history of Beaver Creek, which was a ranch and lettuce growing hotspot before it became a world-class ski resort.

You know you are going to a special place when your guide puts the Jeep in the 4×4. The tour will take you to The Brink, which is a section of the Birds of Prey race course used in the FIS Ski World Cup Alpine Downhill Race, which takes place on the Golden Eagle Trail. Up there you will see all the fence rigging that helps prevent a crashed ski racer from heading into the woods, you will also see the snowmaking gear and race finish at the bottom from the hill. It’s hard to believe that Daron Rahlves, a member of the United States ski team and holder of the Birds of Prey downhill record, completed the course in 1:39:59 in 2003.

Looking at the slopes in the summer you realize how steep the terrain is when covered in snow. Just being up there will make you excited for the season ahead. Beaver Creek opens on Wednesday, November 24.

4 × 4 jeep tours are great if you have children (four years old and up) or people who are not ready to hike the trails. Maybe there is an injury or old injury preventing someone from hiking, let the Jeep do all the work while you see stellar views and experience the mountain in a different way.

You will end the tour where you started, but the information and views will be with you for many years to come. To book travel, contact the Beaver Creek Summer Adventure Center at Beavercreek.com or call 970-754-4636.

Underground Sound Concert Series

Molly Tuttle kicks off the Underground Sound concert series at the Vilar Performing Arts Center on Friday. Buy a season pass and get all seven shows in the series and a drink at each show for $ 125.

Vail Valley Foundation / Courtesy Photo

This fall, treat yourself to live music at the Vilar Performing Art Centers’ Underground Sound concert series. It’s known as the love of local series because it’s such a popular form of entertainment for those who live here during the fall.

The series invites everyone to the Vilar Center, which is a treat in itself. The 530-seat horseshoe-shaped theater is modeled after a theater in Munich, Germany. The intimate setting is a favorite spot for artists who visit Beaver Creek often, and its lively nature entices beginners to play it for the first time. So, if you’ve never been to this performance venue, now is the time to experience it affordably.

The Underground Sound Concert Series offers a special pass that entitles you to all seven shows and one drink at each of the seven shows for $ 125 per person. Individual tickets for performances can be purchased if you don’t think you can attend all of the concerts in the series, and ticket prices range from $ 25 to $ 45 per show. Do the math and your concert ticket price comes to less than $ 18 per show with the pass, and that doesn’t even include the free drink.

It’s an unbeatable deal, plus it’s transferable. This allows you to purchase the pass but let someone else use it when you can’t attend. It’s a fun perk for office workers. Or, do a few passes with your neighbors and take turns keeping while giving each couple a date night at Vilar. To purchase the Underground Sound Pass, go to vilarpac.org .

Underground Sound concert schedule

Fri September 24: Molly Tuttle

Wed October 6: Jade Bird with special guest Diana DeMuth

Fri October 15: Taylor Scott Group

Thu. October 21: Sammy Miller and the Congregation

Fri October 29: Arkestra Golden Dawn Cosmic Halloween Disco

Thu., November 4: Sierra Hull with a special guest Dead Horses

Thu, November 11: Seth Walker

Virtual Vail Film Festival

The Vail Film Festival returns as a virtual event again this year. Watch movies from the comfort of your own home.

Jakob Owens / Unsplash

The Vail Film Festival is returning for the 18th time and it will be a virtual offering once again this year, but after many film viewing practices and even frenzy during COVID-19, watching films in the comfort of your own home will not be. not too hard to manage. What can be difficult is choosing which movies to watch first. All of the films in the Vail Film Festival lineup will be available from now until 11:45 p.m. MST Sunday.

Choose from feature films, documentaries, short films, student film panels, and question-and-answer sessions for filmmakers. The VFF supports female directors and will feature independent films from around the world.

An All Access Pass is priced at $ 40 and allows pass holders access to the entire VFF online catalog. Individual screening tickets are available for $ 10 and can be purchased by selecting the film on the virtual festival.

The Colorado Film Institute is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization whose mission is to promote independent filmmaking through film screenings, panels, workshops, networking events, and educational projects.

To learn more about the movies and how to get tickets, visit vailfilmfestival.org .

Walking to end Alzheimer’s disease

Join the fight against Alzheimer’s disease by participating in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s Disease at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday at Brush Creek Park in Eagle.

Tricia Swenson / Daily Vail

The fourth annual Vail Valley Walk to End Alzheimer’s Disease will be held at Brush Creek Park and Pavilion in Eagle on Saturday morning. After standing at bay last year and asking small groups to walk or hike their favorite neighborhood trails or streets, the local organizing committee is happy to bring everyone together for this cause.

According to its website, the mission of the Alzheimer’s Association is to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement of research; provide and improve care and support for all concerned; reduce the risk of dementia by promoting brain health. It is a daunting task, but one that is necessary, especially considering the statistics on the website:

Between 2000 and today, deaths from Alzheimer’s disease have increased by 145%.

Alzheimer’s disease is the sixth leading cause of death in the United States.

It is estimated that by 2021, there will be 18.4 billion hours of unpaid care for people with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias, with an economic value of more than $ 232 billion.

40% of family caregivers of people with dementia suffer from depression compared to 5% to 17% of non-caregivers of the same age

Register online in advance or register for the event from 8:30 a.m. and a short program starts at 9:30 a.m. followed by the walk at 9:40 a.m. The partner keeps this disease at the forefront of research and government concerns. Create a squad or join a squad and wear purple for the event if you have it. The boardwalk is a moderate two-mile walk around Brush Creek Park and downtown Eagle Ranch. Bring the whole family and dogs are welcome too.

For more information and to register in advance, go to act.alz.org . Join me if you want someone to walk with (Tricias Trekkers Team ). I will walk for my father, who had Alzheimer’s disease, and for my mother, who was his primary caregiver.