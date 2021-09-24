Disneyland Universal Studios Hollywood attendance drops 80% in 2020, new report says – Daily News





Disneyland, Universal Studios Hollywood and other major California theme parks saw an 80% drop in attendance in 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic closures that kept tourist destinations closed for most of the year , according to a new industry report. Global theme park attendance has declined significantly in 2020 due to the coronavirus crisis, dropping from a record 521 million visitors in 2019, according to a new report from the Themed Entertainment Association and AECOM. SEE ALSO: When will Disneyland bring back Fantasmic and World of Color? The COVID-19 pandemic has forced theme parks around the world to close for months in 2020. California theme parks were among the last to reopen globally after a government-imposed shutdown for a year that ran from mid-March 2020 to early April 2021. Globally, attendance fell 67% in the 25 most visited theme parks from 2019 to 2020, according to the TEA / AECOM report. Attendance at the 25 best theme parks in the world has increased from 253.7 million in 2019 to 83.1 million in 2020, according to the TEA / AECOM report. The annual TEA / AECOM theme park attendance report, typically released every spring, has been delayed this year due to coronavirus closures that have disrupted the entertainment industry. SEE ALSO: Will Disneyland’s pay-to-ride option make the Rise of the Resistance virtual queue harder to access? Disneyland attendance fell 80%, from 18.7 million in 2019 to 3.7 million in 2020, according to the TEA / AECOM report. Disney California Adventure saw a similar drop to 1.9 million in 2020 from 9.9 million in 2019, according to the report. Other Southern California theme parks have seen a similar sharp drop in attendance that resulted in millions of fewer visitors in 2020, according to the report. Attendance at Universal Studios Hollywood has fallen from 9.2 million in 2019 to 1.7 million in 2020. Knotts Berry Farm has seen a decline from 4.2 million visitors in 2019 to 811,000 in 2020. Six Flags Magic Mountain attracted 686,000 visitors in 2020, up from 3.6 million in 2019. Disney California Adventure, Knotts and Magic Mountain have held special events without rides during pandemic closures. Quarterly financial reports for individual parks generally did not include attendance at special events compared to annual numbers. Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom remained the most visited theme park in the world even after attendance fell 67% from 21 million in 2019 to 6.9 million in 2020. Four Disney theme parks in Florida , which saw their attendance drop from 67% to 70%, were closed. from March to July 2020 due to the pandemic. SEE ALSO: Where Disney Worlds 50th Anniversary Attractions Could Fit Into Disneyland Attendance fell at the world’s major theme parks in 2020, down 72% in North America, 66% in Europe and 58% in Asia, according to the TEA / AECOM report. California theme parks were the hardest hit with at least 80% drop in attendance in 2020 at Disneyland, DCA, Universal Studios Hollywood, Knotts Berry Farm and Six Flags Magic Mountain. Chinese theme parks saw the smallest declines in the world in 2020, with regional parks attracting local visitors showing declines of 10-30% while large parks like Shanghai Disneyland seeing a 51% drop in attendance, according to the report.

