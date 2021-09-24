Entertainment
Proactive headlines including Thunderbird Entertainment, Global Energy Metals, The Good Shroom, Electric Royalties and Mindset Pharma
New York, September 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Proactive, a provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the United States and Canada, has covered the following companies:
Thunderbird Entertainment unveils new shows, provides update on packed production roster for 2021-2022 Click here
Vuzix says it has received positive feedback on its smart glasses from a growing number of leading Chilean companies Click here
CO2 GRO Says Several Greenhouse Growers Express Interest In Its CO2 Delivery Solution Technology At Virtual Plant Conference In Japan Click here
ACME Lithium Advances Targeting of Lithium Brine; begins phase II geophysical survey Click here
Empower Clinics to Open New The Medi-Collective Clinic in Ontario in October, One of 33 Current Locations Click here
The Good Shroom obtains authorization to sell its cannabis drinks and hash products in Quebec Click here
Global Energy Metals Welcomes Latest MBK Drill Results From Millennium Showing Potential For Resource Expansion Click here
Vicinity Motor Wins Over $ 15.5M in Orders for 38 Vicinity Classic Buses from Quebec Transit Operators Click here
Numinus Completes Acquisition of Toronto Neurology Center Click here
Versus Systems Says University of Georgia Athletic Association Uses Technology To Interact With Over 90,000 Bulldogs Fans In Home Games Click here
Cloud Nine Unveils Limitless Platform With Initial Release Click here
Co-Diagnostics Announces Rebranding After Period of Transformative Growth and Expansion Click here
ESE Entertainment says third quarter was a remarkable quarter as revenue grows Click here
Logiq Expands Logiq Digital Marketing Platform To Include Geofencing-Based Targeting Click here
Todos Medical launches Tollovid Daily via subscription model Click here
Electric Royalties is seeing “incredible” growth across its metal battery royalty portfolio, CEO said in company update Click here
HealthLynked Names Industry Veteran Jeffrey Cohen As Vice President Of Sales Click here
Gevo to Increase Value of Intellectual Property by Acquiring Butamax Patents Click here
Clean Air Metals says total assets grew by $ 10.5 million in first half of 2021 Click here
Super Smart by PharmaDrug Launches Slim Functional Mushroom Brand MycoWeRx Click here
Mindset Pharma added to AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF listed on NYSE Click here
ElectraMeccanica Vehicles appoints Kevin Pavlov as Managing Director Click here
Fury Gold Mines announces C $ 5 million private placement without intermediary Click here
PsyBio Therapeutics submits its first FDA pre-registration meeting request to the FDA click here
First Cobalt resumes drilling at Iron Creek project as electric vehicle adoption accelerates in North America Click here
Valeo Pharma announces record sales and gross margins in 3Q Click here
New battery unveiled that can be recharged at the same time it takes to refuel a conventional car Click here
Plurilock Receives US $ 185,000 Order From US Treasury Department Click here
Else Nutrition Hires Former Abbott Laboratories Executives to Continue Expansion Click here
Gatling Exploration reveals more than 1.3 million ounces of gold at its Larder project in Ontario Click here
Golden Arrow Resources Launches RC Drilling Program on Rosales Copper Project in Chile Click here
BioVaxys Prepares To Investigate Reduced ACE2 Binding Capabilities Of Hapten-Modified SARS-CoV-2 Proteins Click here
Infield Minerals Starts 2,000 Meter Drilling Program in the North Zone on its M1 Property in Nevada Click here
