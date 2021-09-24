‘Manifest’ returns to first place in streaming – The Hollywood Reporter





After a few weeks away from the top of the charts, Manifesto returned to No.1 on the Nielsen streaming chart for the week of August 23-29. The show’s resurgence is mainly due to the fact that its third season became available on Netflix on August 21. Netflix also announced on August 28 that it was reviving the old NBC drama for a fourth season. Manifesto racked up 1.39 billion minutes of listening time among U.S. Netflix subscribers for the week, marking its seventh time to surpass one billion minutes and its sixth time as best streaming title since debuting on Netflix in July . by netflix Click bait, which premiered on August 25, was the best original series of the week, with 912 million minutes tuned. He moved External banks, which had been the original first for several weeks but slipped to second place, with 483 million minutes of viewing time. by Hulu Nine Perfect Strangers (369 million minutes) and the Marvel animated series from Disney + What if … (233 million minutes) were both in the top 10 for a second straight week. by netflix The chair (310 million minutes) debuted on the Originals chart after it premiered on August 20. Nielsen’s streaming ratings cover viewing on TVs only and do not include minutes watched on computers or mobile devices. Ratings only measure US audiences, not other countries, and currently only include Amazon, Disney +, Hulu, and Netflix. Nielsen’s best streaming series from August 23-29 are below. Original series 1. Click bait (Netflix), 912 minutes viewed

2. External banks (Netflix), 483 million

3. Grace and Frankie (Netflix), 469 million

4. Nine Perfect Strangers (Hulu), 369 million

5. The chair (Netflix), 310 million

6. Virgin river (Netflix), 288 million

7. What if … (Disney +), 233 million

8. Family meeting (Netflix), 199 million

9. The vanquished (Netflix), 194 million

ten. Lucifer (Netflix), 190 million Series acquired 1. Manifesto (Netflix), 1.39 billion minutes

2. Cocomelon (Netflix), 719 million

3. Grey’s Anatomy (Netflix), 704 million

4. Criminal minds (Netflix), 587 million

5. NCIS (Netflix), 586 million

6. Chicago Med (Netflix), 497 million

7. Heartland (Netflix), 490 million

8. All American (Netflix), 448 million

9. The walking dead (Netflix), 433 million

ten. Supernatural (Netflix), 354 million

