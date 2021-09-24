SpareMe Bowling brings dining and entertainment to the city center





SpareMe, a bowling alley, arcade, and restaurant opened in downtown Iowa City with the students of the University of Iowa in mind.

Larry phan Bowlers celebrate in SpareMe Bowling on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 (Larry Phan / The Daily Iowan)

East College Street has a new attraction in the Chauncey building, SpareMe, an all-inclusive bowling, arcade, and restaurant experience that caters to college and family fun. Jacob Larson, regional food and beverage manager for Hawkeye Hotels, said SpareMe has something for everyone. SpareMe offers different versions of bowling, from the classic bowling game to mini-games that enhance the competitive spirit in a fun and relaxed atmosphere. The location also offers arcade games, pinball machines, and rows of skeeball. SpareMe gradually opened up with the integration of college life back in Iowa City with a smooth opening on Aug. 17, Larson said. The vision of Marc Moen, a developer of the Chauncey building, was to have an attractive mixed-use space for the city and the community. SpareMe integrated as a business in Iowa City through a smooth opening to give customers the smoothest experience possible to access bowling, arcade, and other amenities, even if that involved bring an improved version of a full menu at a later date. . SpareMe has done her part to bring friends and family together. I think the more people who come to experience it, it will soon become a fixture in Iowa City, said Samir Patel, senior director of development at Hawkeye Hotels. The Chauncey building, construction of which began in 2016, also houses FilmScene. The residential condos extend over several floors above the commercial first floor. The theme behind the Chauncey building is to showcase the arts and community, Patel said. Within the downtown community, this is something that is unique and offers residents and students another outlet that they can take advantage of. Now fully open, Larson said the full SpareMes menu will be available in October. SpareMes executive chef Tim Spink will run the restaurant. Our cuisine is predominantly American, from shareable classics like mozzarella sticks and pizza, to modernized fusion classics like falafel sliders and chipotle street tacos, Larson said. The bowling alley also has a full bar with a wide selection of drinks. SpareMe makes a point of hiring from the Iowa City student body, Larsen said. He said that the students will bring great positive energy to our site. Patel said the American spirit includes people who want to socialize and engage in places like SpareMe. I think people, for the most part, are up for this, so we’re excited to offer a new kind of activity and dining experience downtown, Patel said.

