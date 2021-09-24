Bollywood actors who own the most expensive shoes





Since the whole athleisure look trend took off, sneakers have been one of the hottest sports, especially in Bollywood. From Gucci to Balenciaga, the Bollywood craze to covet these sneakers remains. The celebrities of B-town took this craze to a whole new level because after all, being a celebrity comes with all the buzz of looking great. Here are celebrities who shocked us with their expensive sneakers; Janhvi Kapoor New Generation Bollywood Star Kid Janhvi Kapoor has been spotted carrying a lot of expensive things. Walking out of a restaurant, Janhvi was spotted wearing Gucci Flashtrek sneakers. Do you know the price? A whopping 1.25 lakhs! It’s certainly not affordable, but it’s a luxury in every way. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) Kiara Advani While promoting her new movie, Shershah, the actress was spotted with a fairly straightforward appearance, but there was something that made it expensive. Kiara was spotted wearing Prada’s vintage sneaker ankle boots which looked cute but would put a hole in our pockets. Its cost is assumed to be around 79,000 rupees. Ayushmann Khurrana While promoting his film, Ayushmann was spotted wearing an expensive set of shoes. He wore Balenciaga’s Track2 sneakers. The colors complemented the actor’s clothes but would leave most of us hungry for two months as his shoes cost $ 63,000. Malaika Arora Malaika was seen outside in the streets of Bandra, wearing a blue silk sports outfit. To match her luxurious look, she wore Gucci Rhyton shoes worth Rs 83,000. She was gorgeous and we think it’s worth it. Varun Dhawan Varun Dhawan, known for his elegant aura and personality, always wears pretty clothes and high-end fashion. This time, at an awards ceremony, Varun Dhawan paired his white suit set with Dior B22 sneakers which cost over 1.3 lakh! They made us cry rich in Varun. It’s good that these high end fashionable items are available for our favorite celebrities. Which of these did you like the most?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.zee5.com/zee5news/varun-dhawan-to-kiara-advani-bollywood-actors-who-own-the-most-expensive-shoes The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

