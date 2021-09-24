Book Review: Cloud Cuckoo Land, by Anthony Doerr

[ Read our profile of Doerr. ]

The novel follows five characters in three different historical eras, who at first glance seem to be the protagonists of separate books. In present-day Idaho, we meet Zeno Ninis. At the start of the book, Zeno is 80 years old and conducts a play he wrote for a group of children at the local library. The rehearsal is abruptly interrupted by the intrusion of Seymour Stuhlman, armed and carrying an explosive device. It is to Doerrs’ credit that he quickly manages to humanize Seymour, a lonely young misfit who has become a radical misanthropist after developers encroached on the wilderness he loves. As library events threaten to spiral out of control, the scene changes and we find ourselves 500 years earlier, in 15th century Thrace, encountering a red-lipped figure named Omeir, whose oxen were requisitioned. for the siege of Constantinople. Separately, inside the besieged city, orphaned seamstress Anna developed a side business as a cat burglar to raise funds for her ailing sister, Maria. And just to complicate matters, there’s an additional story set on a spaceship in the 22nd century, where a young teenage girl called Konstance travels in search of a home more promising than the devastated Earth than she and her companions do. of travel left behind.

What can possibly connect such a strange group of people? One minute was haggling with Venetian book collectors in a besieged city, the next, a single Idaho mother struggles to pay her bills, or someone in a tightly sealed spaceship wonders how a beetle got there -low. It’s an incredible feat that by drawing inspiration from such disparate storylines, Doerr manages to keep the book compelling, cohesive, and moving.

It helps that the characters are all versions of a mythical archetype. Each is a wounded stranger who is initiated into a mystery, embarks on a journey, suffers, and ultimately makes a final return. For Anna, she wakes up when she begins to learn Greek from a goitrous tutor in Constantinople. For Seymour, it’s an encounter with an owl in the woods behind his house. Konstances’s calling becomes clear when she learns the true purpose of the spaceship’s mission in her bizarre virtual library. Pushed into the war, Omeir simply longs to return to the family farm. Meanwhile, young Zenos’ first encounters with the myth at the local library fuel a belated ambition to be a translator from ancient Greek. To begin with, you have to make sure that all of these elements are somehow part of a whole. Then, little by little, the nature of the links between each story becomes evident in a tantalizing way.