Birthday party inside Tanujas with Kajol, Tanishaa Mukerji, champagne and personalized cake. See the pictures | Bollywood
- Tanuja celebrated her 78th birthday on Thursday. His daughters Kajol and Tanishaa Mukerji posted photos and videos of the celebrations.
POSTED ON SEPTEMBER 24, 2021 9:58 AM IST
Tanuja turned 78 on Thursday and celebrated her birthday with her daughters Kajol and Tanishaa Mukerji. They shared social media posts for her, giving fans a taste of the celebrations.
Kajol shared a short video on Instagram Stories. Tanuja could be seen smiling as she sat in a chair and a waiter opened a bottle of champagne next to her. Kajol could be heard singing Happy Birthday to you in the clip.
Kajol also shared a short clip with several of his childhood photos with Tanuja and wrote on Instagram, The real Tedhi Medhi Crazy amazing woman in my life. Cheerleader to life coach and my best friend. Lucky to be your daughter. I love you mom. Happy birthday.
Kajol also posted a photo in which Tanuja sat happily while her daughters kissed her on the cheeks. Sharing the photo, she wrote, Happy Birthday …. the celebrations continue .. # thruthelens #loveshinesthru #threeofakind. Tanishaa shared a photo of the trio posing and thanked Kajol in his caption. She wrote: Happy birthday my darling mom !! Thank you @kajol for making this possible! #it’s us.
For her birthday message for her mother, Tanishaa shared a short video that showed Tanuja throwing a pillow at the camera and Tanishaa appearing. Yeah, you threw down a pillow and made me. Happy birthday mom! You are my gift and I love you! #tanuja #trending #reels #bollywood #actor reel concept by the very talented Creative Director @parikshaat, she wrote.
A preview of the birthday cake, shared on Kajol’s Instagram Stories, revealed that it contained the names of many Tanujas films, including Aaj Aur Kal, Humari Yaad Aayegi, Humari Beti and Door Ka Rahi.
Also Read: Tanishaa Reveals How Her ‘Amazing’ Family Feels About She’s Single at 43
Kajol also shared a photo with Tanuja and Tanishaa on Instagram Stories. A dining table, with beautiful floral decorations and a few wine glasses placed on the sides, was in front of them. She captioned the photo, Love and happiness always make the best filter. “
