‘Hawaii Five-0’ actor dies at 85 – The Hollywood Reporter





Al Harrington, an actor known for the original Hawaii 5-0 and its remake, is dead. He was 85 years old. He died in Honolulu on Tuesday, his wife, Rosa Navarro Harrington, said in a statement sent to Hollywood journalist. He suffered a stroke last week. “I had the honor of loving Al, whom I called ‘Harrington’ for 20 years,” she wrote. “We were an inseparable team, best friends, and he was my royal Polynesian king. Al embodied the purest and life-giving values ​​of aloha and started each day with a smile. In 1969, the actor began his entertainment career as Detective Ben Kokua in Hawaii 5-0 and continued to appear in charlie’s angels, The Jeffersons and Jake and the Fatman. On the big screen, he played a local presenter in Forrest Gump, with other roles in The long road home, The creator’s game, Eagle summer and more. In 2011, Harrington took on the role of Mamo Kahike in the CBS remake of Hawaii 5-0. Rosa called her late husband “truly a gift from God”. She went on to say that he was “a noble, compassionate, patient and gentle man with a witty sense of humor and a larger than life laugh that will resonate in my heart until we are reunited. . He was generous, quick to forgive, a hard worker, a supplier, and always ready to tell stories. He loved his community and even more, his culture. It was his greatest honor to represent his people on-screen and to serve them off-screen. To know him was to feel seen, loved, safe and welcomed. As an icon for Hawai’i, our islands and its people mourn her loss. She thanked Harrington for giving her “the most extraordinary race of a lifetime”. Harrington’s agent Gregory David Mayo said in his own statement: “It has been my greatest pleasure to have been Al Harrington’s theater agent for many years. Most importantly, Al has become a close friend and mentor to me in my own career and my own life. Al raised me to regain my faith… and for that alone I am truly grateful. Admiration, respect, humor, peace and joy are the attributes that can be attributed to Al Harrington. Truly a special child of God…. “ Along with his wife, Harrington is survived by his sons Alema and Tau and daughters Summer and Cassi.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-news/al-harrington-dead-hawaii-five-0-actor-1235019565/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos