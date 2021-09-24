Entertainment
The people behind the Homecoming concert – The Minnesota Daily
Have you ever wondered who decides which artist will perform? A&E spoke with university student associations and activities, students and alumni who are making the final decision on who will perform at the Coming Home concert.
Maintain momentum in a movement Homecoming Week on campus, Tyla Yaweh will take the stage in front of Coffman Memorial Union for a free performance on September 24.
The annual Homecoming concert is a well-known college tradition, but have you ever wondered who decides which artist will perform? Look no further, A&E spoke to members of the University Student Associations and Activities (SUA) about their work, the tedious process of selecting an artist and their goals for this year’s concert.
Nolan Litschewski is a third year Strategic Communication student and is one of the principal student music event planners for the SUA. Devin Graf is a University of Minnesota alumnus and oversees the SUA Music Group Committee as a program advisor. Litschewski and Graf both play essential roles in the planning, preparation and performance of the Homecoming Concert.
Why did you choose to apply for your position at SUA?
N: I’m hoping to do something in the music industry, so that’s kind of what was interesting about this job for me as a student. I just saw it as an opportunity to get involved with music on campus in a way that supports student music and the music students want to see.
D: I was the coordinator of the program committee when I was a student, and when I had the opportunity to continue my work with SUA, it made sense to me. I knew how important my advisors were to me, and being able to provide this support to future generations of students is really important.
I’m very curious to get behind the scenes of the choice of artist for the Homecoming show. What does the brainstorming process look like?
N: We determine what kind of artists students listen to, usually through surveys and student feedback. I would also ask people at virtual events to let me know what kind of music they wanted to hear on campus. Our supervisors have told us to keep our ears open, whether it is to people talking on the street or to songs we hear as we walk past the fellowship. We take all of that data together and come up with ideas from there.
D: When I was a student, something I kept in mind was what we wanted the show to accomplish and what kind of energy we wanted. This usually helps define the genre you are going to aim for. We also have a huge artist database where we keep track of the applications that students have submitted for hundreds of different artists.
Once some initial ideas have been generated, what kinds of factors go into finalizing the interpreter’s decision?
N: We want to know their reputation, so we research the artist pretty thoroughly. Social media numbers are also very important to us, in terms of their behavior on Spotify or their activity on Instagram. Especially over the past year, we are looking at which artists have risen during the pandemic for which there might be a demand. And, of course, the budget and availability.
It sounds like a whole process. What does the timeline generally look like for crowdsourcing, researching, and ultimately booking the artist?
N: In a conventional year, it usually starts in January. But this year we have encountered different roadblocks. For a long time, we didn’t know what fall would look like, and we just waited to make sure it was even a viable thing. This year we started in May, as soon as we learned that fall was shaping up to be good.
D: The most important thing we keep in mind is when we want to launch the campaign. For our bigger events, like Homecoming, people want to know a lot more in advance, so our deadline is usually two to three months before the show.
This year’s concert comes this weekend. What sort of things went into the decision to book Tyla Yaweh for the show?
N: We’ve combined the feedback we’ve received with its relevance over the past year and a half. He released a lot of new music during the pandemic, and his Spotify listeners were trending upwards. He also had songs with some really big names like Post Malone and Wiz Khalifa, so all of those things kinda came together.
Devin mentioned earlier that SUA has different goals for each of their events. What are some of your goals for the Homecoming concert?
N: When I went to the concert in my first year, I started seeing people in my dorm that I hadn’t talked to much with, and having an energetic show together was a starting point to get to know them better. That’s the point for me, just so that the students have a great experience where they can finally meet new people.
D: We wanted to make sure that students had a free and accessible option to celebrate the Friday before the reunion, and I hope that being around other students cultivates a sense of belonging on campus. I think that’s ultimately the heart of all our programming, it’s a huge campus, so being able to be in a collective place to enjoy the shared experience is really important.
Editor’s Note: This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
