Actor John Cho Joins Baobabs NAMOO as Executive Producer





Baobab Studio announced actor John Cho (Research, Star Trek) joined his team as executive producer on the studios’ latest animated short, NAMOO. Written and directed by Oscar nominated filmmaker Erick Oh (Opera) and produced by nine-time Emmy-winning Baobab Studios, the film is a narrative poem, hand-painted and animated with cutting-edge software and real-time technology. Inspired by the passing of Oh’s grandfather, NAMOOwhich translates to tree in Korean, is Oh’s most personal work to date. The film follows the beautiful and heartbreaking moments in a man’s life from start to finish. Although Ericks’ movie is based on his grandfather, it resonated with me in a very personal way, Cho shared. Both Valentine’s Day and a testament to the artistic process, this film is a little miracle as it was animated during the pandemic by artists from all over the world, working together virtually. I was moved by his human message, improbably illustrated by a digital process made entirely by hand. It was an absolute honor to have John’s support behind this film, Oh noted. His presence has been very inspiring and I am truly delighted to present and share something very meaningful with John. I hope that our collaboration on NAMOO, a poetic story about life, brings a positive message to everyone John has been such an amazing part of our team, added Maureen Fan, Producer and CEO of Baobab Studios. We were so honored to have his talent and support behind this deeply personal story of an artist struggling to find purpose amid the joy and tragedy of life, and all the choices he made. between the two. The film is currently making its way into the festival circuit and will celebrate its LA premiere as part of the Official Selection of the Hollyshorts Film Festival 2021 Friday September 24. The team will also be presenting a Tech Talk at the upcoming Ottawa International Animation Festival titled Storytelling in 2D with the 3D Quill Tool: A Deep Dive with Erick Oh on Wednesday September 29th. Additional stops for the film in the coming month include the Edmonton International Film Festival, and the WATCH the conference (Turin, Italy). Source: Baobab Studios

