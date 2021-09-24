Kenny and Dolly, together again | Culture & Leisure

Nothing sums up the state of network television better than a special performance by a singer who has passed away a year and a half ago. Obviously recorded before his death on March 20, 2020, Kenny Rogers: All in for the Gambler (8 p.m., CBS) features tribute performances by Chris Stapleton, Idina Menzel, Lady A, Lionel Richie, Little Big Town and Reba McEntire, singing a few Rogers’ most memorable songs including The Gambler, Lady, She Believes in Me, Through the Years, Lucille, Weve Got Tonight and more.

No Kenny Rogers celebration would be complete without an appearance from Dolly Parton, a frequent friend and collaborator. She shares work stories with Rogers. The special culminates with an appearance by Rogers and a duet with Parton.

It will certainly be presented for maximum emotional effect, but it would have been more potent if it had been released faster. And it could have been a welcome programming distraction during the COVID lockdown of the past few years.

This special focuses on Rogers’ musical odyssey from psychedelic rocker to middle-of-the-road country pop star, but he was a television regular, including his lead roles in TV movie adaptations of its hitting the player. And who can forget the haunting specter of his food franchise, Kenny Rogers Roasters, in Seinfeld?

Dolly Parton has received more recent accolades. Her Netflix holiday special Dolly Let’s Go Christmas on the Square won two Emmy Awards, for Best Television Feature and Best Choreography.

This award only underscores how few movies made for television are. To call Square exceptional is a bit of a stretch and reminds me of why I never take the Emmy Awards seriously. On the contrary, Christmas in the Square proved how difficult it has become to distinguish real musicals from musical parody. If you don’t believe me, try watching it. It is streamed on Netflix.

In the 10th season of American Horror Story titled Double Feature, a frustrated TV writer (Finn Wittrock) would rather take a special pill that turns him into a bloodsucking ghoul (and prolific writer) than just work on procedural, a genre he considers dead or dying. New episodes of American Horror Story air every Wednesday on FX and air Thursdays on FX on Hulu.

But is police procedure dead? Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14) is entering its 23rd season, followed by the second season premiere of Law & Order: Organized Crime (9 p.m., TV-14). CBS dedicates Tuesday evenings to three FBI franchises. That’s after a Monday night with two hours of NCIS. And Eye Network devotes all of its Friday evening and Sunday evening schedules to law enforcement.

American Horror Story: Double Feature also stars Sarah Paulson, member of the Ryan Murphy ensemble, as a drug addict in the Provincetown dunes. She is more recognizable in this role than she is in Impeachment: American Crime Story (also on FX, but not FX on Hulu!) As Linda Tripp, buried in a big costume.

THIS EVENING OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

The performers return for a second night on The Masked Singer (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) and Alter Ego (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG).

The Texans host the Panthers in Thursday Night Football (7:20 p.m., NFL).

The gang goes to small claims court on What We Do in the Shadows (9 p.m., FX, TV-MA).

WORSHIP CHOICE

Contemporary critics couldn’t understand what a top cast (James Caan, John Houseman, and Ralph Richardson) was doing in a movie called Rollerball (7 p.m., TCM, TV-14), but the reputation of the science fantasy- 1975 fiction has grown. in recent years. TCM keeps their skates tight as Kansas City Bomber (9:15 a.m., TV-14), starring Raquel Welch, and the 1979 disco musical Roller Boogie (11:15 p.m., TV-PG), starring Linda Blair, follow.

SERIES NOTES

Julie Chen hosts Big Brother (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) … Holey Moley (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ends its third season. … The next morning on Coroner (7 p.m., CW, TV-14). … Two episodes of The Hustler (8 p.m. and 90 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) end the summer. … Outpost decisions (8 p.m., CW, TV-14). … No bells on Bull (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

LATE AT NIGHT

Anderson Cooper and John Mayer are booked on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (10:35 p.m., CBS). … Jimmy Fallon hosts Michael Strahan, Justin Willman and the Killers on The Tonight Show (10:34 p.m., NBC). … Ringo Starr, Simone Biles and the Doobie Brothers appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live! (10:35 p.m., ABC). … Ike Barinholtz, Jenny Slate and Ande visit Late Night with Seth Meyers (11:37 p.m., NBC). … Ben Platt appears on The Late Late Show With James Corden (11:37 p.m., CBS).