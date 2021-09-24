Entertainment
10 examples of fat-shaming in Bollywood that are offensive
When it comes to comedies in Bollywood, there is a lot to improve. Although we have occasional gems like Khosla Ka Ghosla Where Hera Pheri, most movies, comedy or otherwise, tend to resort to problematic tropes like shame of fat to evoke laughter.
In fact, here’s a look at times when Bollywood normalized fat-shaming or used it as a comedic element:
1. Kal Ho Naa Ho
Sweetu’s best friend, Naina, told her that she only deserves to be loved if she is losing weight. And Sweetu’s sister compared it to a double-decker bus. In fact, Sweetu’s weight was a source of comedic relief throughout the film, with the characters commenting on him constantly. Friendly reminder, the worth of a human being is not determined by their weight!
2. Kabir Singh
In the horde of problematic things this movie served in the name of love, there was also the comparison of “healthy chicks” to teddy bears. And the insinuation that if you’re healthy (the national euphemism for fat, as if fat, in and of itself, is an insult) you cannot be beautiful. Oh next to this gem there was also the occasional shame of female friendship.
3. Dil
One of the first examples of big shame I saw was in The heart. Long story short, one of the scenes in the movie showed that if Raja lost a match, he would be forced to kiss an overweight woman. Holding up a fat woman as punishment was gravely flawed – but certainly not uncommon in ’90s movies. And of course, in those cases, the overweight person always turned out to be unhygienic – to make the whole idea of kiss a disgusting overweight woman.
4. Ishq
In one scene, the creators reached out to the saint, or rather the ungodly trifecta of problematic comic elements. Because in one scene they made a joke about false rape charges, insulted a woman for her weight, and made fun of a community (Parsi). There is no more cringe than the cinema of the 90s, is there?
5. Diljale
Another gem of our childhood, Diljale had a whole song titledHo Nahi Sakta, which started with our protagonist (Ajay Devgn) running away from kissing an overweight woman.
6. Manga mission
If you thought these gems were limited to the ’90s, then think again. InMangal MissionTara (Vidya Balan) comments on the weight of Varsha (Nithya Menen) while discussing her professional abilities. When Rakesh Dhawan (Akshay Kumar) reacts with a disapproving gesture, Tara doesn’t admit her mistake. On the contrary, she indulges in a self-deprecating remark. And Dhawan sees no point in correcting it.
Self-mockery can be directed at yourself. But when you indulge in it on a platform that millions of people are watching, it sets an unhealthy precedent where body weight * is * an acceptable thing for joke and comment.
7. Ghoomketu
Ghoomketu (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) ends up marrying an overweight woman due to an accident, and it is called a “terrible” twist of fate – so much so that he refuses to see her face for 10 days after their marriage and has actually scared of her on their wedding night! And the creators also do not make an effort to show the face of the actress, until she has transformed into a skinny person. However, by the time she loses weight, he is instantly in love, i.e. attracted, to her. Attraction is personal, but for goodness sake can we please stop treating fat as ugly?
8.Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham
One of the most popular examples of fat-shaming is the way Rohan is treated by his brother. While a little sibling teasing is normal, the film spends the entire first half making Rohan’s weight a punchline, with people constantly controlling what he ate. Hell he’s even nicknamed laddou.
9. Hadh Kar Di Aapne
While many Bollywood films forgo logic and physics in the name of storytelling, Hadh Kar Di Aapne did this by including an entire scene where the hero tries to shoot a fat man, but he keeps falling. You could argue that the joke here had more to do with a man falling than his weight, but with dialogue like: “weight mera zyada hai toh meri baat ka weight bhi toh zyada hoga“, it is difficult to accept this argument.
10. Ujda Chaman
A movie that was supposed to address the insecurities bald men face, ended up adding to the insecurities of overweight people. Because apart from thin shame (which is not an acceptable response to people who shame fat), the movie also shows Shaman (Sunny Singh) realizing that he loves Apsara (Maanvi Gagroo), only after seeing his colleague’s mute wife. It’s a not-so-indirect comparison between being fat and being disabled. And it is problematic at the base!
These are just a few examples from a few movies. We haven’t even turned to TV where fat jokes are as common as naagins. While naagins may be fictitious, fat people actually exist in society. And speaking of personal experience, making someone’s appearance the butt of every joke actually hampers the self-confidence of people who have a certain appearance.
Bollywood has long had a history of comedic gags, which are anything but funny. Gags like cross-dressing, caricature of accents or the appearance of communities, or humiliating someone for their body shape or skin color are all too common in Bollywood. Of course, there are the occasional homophobic jokes as well. But it’s time to stop it. The world is changing, improving and learning from the past – it’s time for Bollywood to do the same.
