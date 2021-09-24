Port of Houston says it repelled hack attempt by nation-state actor

RICHMOND, Virginia A major US port was targeted last month by suspected nation-state hackers, officials said.

The Port of Houston, a critical infrastructure along the Gulf Coast, released a statement Thursday saying it had successfully defended itself against a hacking attempt in August and that no data or operational system had been affected.

Agency Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Director Jen Easterly initially revealed that the port was the target of an attack during a Senate committee hearing Thursday morning. She said she believed a nation-state actor was behind the hack, but did not specify which one.

We are working closely with our interagency partners and the intelligence community to better understand this threatening actor so that we can ensure that we are not only able to protect systems, but ultimately can hold these actors accountable, a she declared.

Senator Rob Portman, R-Ohio, said the hacking is of concern and said the United States needs to push back those nation state actors who continue to investigate and commit these crimes against our public and private sector entities. .

The hack involved ManageEngine ADSelfService Plus, a password management program. The Easterlys agency, the FBI and the US Coast Guard have issued ajoint councillast week, warning that the software vulnerability poses a serious risk to critical infrastructure companies, defense contractors and others.

Cyber ​​security has become a key focus of the Biden administration. A devastating wave of cyber attacks has compromised sensitive government records and at times has led to the shutdown of operations of energy companies, hospitals and schools.