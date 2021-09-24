Port of Houston says it repelled hack attempt by nation-state actor

RICHMOND, Virginia A major US port was targeted last month by suspected nation-state hackers, officials said.
The Port of Houston, a critical infrastructure along the Gulf Coast, released a statement Thursday saying it had successfully defended itself against a hacking attempt in August and that no data or operational system had been affected.
Agency Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Director Jen Easterly initially revealed that the port was the target of an attack during a Senate committee hearing Thursday morning. She said she believed a nation-state actor was behind the hack, but did not specify which one.
We are working closely with our interagency partners and the intelligence community to better understand this threatening actor so that we can ensure that we are not only able to protect systems, but ultimately can hold these actors accountable, a she declared.
Senator Rob Portman, R-Ohio, said the hacking is of concern and said the United States needs to push back those nation state actors who continue to investigate and commit these crimes against our public and private sector entities. .
The hack involved ManageEngine ADSelfService Plus, a password management program. The Easterlys agency, the FBI and the US Coast Guard have issued ajoint councillast week, warning that the software vulnerability poses a serious risk to critical infrastructure companies, defense contractors and others.
Cyber security has become a key focus of the Biden administration. A devastating wave of cyber attacks has compromised sensitive government records and at times has led to the shutdown of operations of energy companies, hospitals and schools.
SWI SolarWinds,
+ 1.90%
spy campaign, which the US government said was carried out by Russian hackers, exposed the emails of 80% of the accounts used by US law offices in New York City and affected several other departments. The Associated Pressreported in Junethat suspected Chinese state hackers recently targeted telecommunications giant Verizon VZ,
+ 0.67%
and the country’s largest water agency.
|
Sources
1/ https://Google.com/
2/ https://www.marketwatch.com/story/port-of-houston-says-it-fended-off-hack-attempt-by-nation-state-actor-01632439333
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos