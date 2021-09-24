Bollywood star Richa Chadha slams restaurant for posh dress code







Bollywood actress Richa Chadha put her weight behind an Indian woman who was reportedly denied entry to a fancy Delhi restaurant because she was wearing a sari. This snobbery – denouncing our traditional clothes, despising our own languages ​​is the residue of post-colonization trauma. It also creates a breeding ground for fascism that exploits this very trauma. The Sari is smart, your politics isn’t! #SariNotSorry #Aquila, said Chadha. She also attached the video where a woman is discriminated against on the basis of what constitutes “smart-laid back” In the 16-second video clip that has gone viral, a restaurant manager is seen bluntly telling the guest that her sari does not meet the standards of the restaurant’s smart casual and smart politics. Saree doesn’t count as chic casuals while the hotel only allows chic casuals, says a restaurant worker in the video. Anita Chaudhary, a former journalist who was banned from entering the restaurant, recorded the incident on video. She was hoping to dine in this restaurant to celebrate her daughter’s birthday. Saree is not allowed in the Aquila restaurant as Indian Saree is no longer elegant attire. What is the concrete definition of Smart outfit plz tell me. Please set smart attire so that I stop wearing a saree, Chaudhary tweeted after the seemingly unpleasant incident. Meanwhile, the restaurant responded to the incident with its own version of events. Currently, a 10-second clip has circulated in the media showing only a small snippet of what happened during an hour-long span here on Sunday, the restaurant wrote on its Instagram page. They claim the woman assaulted one of their staff and that reason for refusing entry was to alleviate this crisis. They also posted a video of their customers entering the restaurant in sarees as proof that they don’t have a problem with ethnic clothing. In the past, several establishments have experienced similar controversies. The Calcutta Club refused entry to the late painter MF Husain for walking barefoot.

