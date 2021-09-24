Tax Court sheds light on actor spending





A new Tax Court (Gaston, Mémo TC 2021-107, 09/21/21) revealed that customers may be able to deduct acting expenses even if they’re not the next Streep or DiCaprio. The tax difference in the new case is critical. If you incur legitimate business expenses, they may offset taxable income, even if you show a loss for the year. Conversely, if the activity is treated as a hobby, your deduction is limited to the income received from the hobby and the expenses should be treated as miscellaneous expenses. Under the current law, deductions for miscellaneous expenses are suspended from 2018 to 2025. You therefore no longer enjoy any tax benefit for leisure expenses. Facts of the new case: After working for Mary Kay for 45 years, the taxpayer pursued an acting career. She had a brief history earlier in entertainment history and also had a family connection. To advance her acting, the taxpayer retained the services of an assistant who helped her identify casting opportunities and manage her applications. She also hired various casting services, hired an agent and business management company, obtained professional portraits, advertised her skills, and took acting and singing lessons. Between the prep work, getting the auditions and the few roles she got, the taxpayer devoted at least 40 hours a week to comedy. Although she worked hard at crafts, she also enjoyed it. The taxpayer did not generate a profit from its acting activities during the tax years in question. However, she did manage to get movie credits and appeared in several commercials. The IRS denied his deductions for expenses related to the action. As usual, the Tax Court considered the following nine factors set out in the regulations to determine whether the activities of taxpayers have reached the level of a business. 1. The way in which the taxpayer carried out the activity 2. The expertise of the taxpayer or his advisers 3. The time and effort of the taxpayer devoted to the exercise of the activity 4. The expectation that the assets used in the activity can increase in value 5. The success of taxpayers in carrying out other similar or dissimilar activities 6. The history of income or losses of the taxpayer in relation to the activity 7. The amount of occasional profits, if any, that are made 8. The taxpayer’s financial situation 9. The presence of personal pleasure or leisure After analyzing these nine factors, the Tax Court concluded that the activities constituted a business. In doing so, he focused on the taxpayers’ previous acting experience, the time she spent working in theater and her forays into films and commercials. Finally, the Court noted that it often takes longer to become established as an actor than to be successful in most other professions. Taxpayer, say hello!

