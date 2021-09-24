I’m Paid More Than My Male Counterparts, Says Kirti Kulhari On Wage Gaps In Bollywood

Kirti Kulhari is known for her outstanding performances in films like Pink, Mission Mangal, Uri: The Surgical Strike and others. She is a strong woman who believes in saying what she thinks. In a recent interview, the actress spoke about wage disparities in the film industry and said she was paid better than her male counterparts in the projects she directs.

KIRTI KULHARI ON COMPENSATION DISPARITIES IN BOLLYWOOD

Kirti Kulhari often shares ideas on topics related to movies and web series. Most recently, the actress, during a panel discussion with the Hindustan Times, spoke about wage disparities in Bollywood. Kirti shared that she thinks she earns more than her male counterparts in the projects she runs. However, Kirti is not sure of the exact numbers.

In my opinion, if I understand correctly, the projects of which I am a part and the projects that I manage; I think I get paid more than my male counterparts. For sure. I don’t know the numbers, but (that’s) the general idea I have of them. Show that I lead, I am surely paid more or at least more than my male counterparts, said Kirti Kulhari.

KIRTI KULHARI ANNOUNCES HER SEPARATION WITH HUSBAND SAAHIL

On April 1, Kirti Kulhari posted a statement on social media announcing that she and her husband Saahil Sehgal have decided to go their separate ways. However, the separation is not on paper but in life.

A quick note to let everyone know that my husband Saahil Sehgal and I have decided to go our separate ways. Not on paper, but in life. A decision that is probably more difficult than the decision to “be with someone,” as getting together is celebrated by all those you love and care about (sic), part of the statement read.

WHAT ON THE WORK FRONT?

Kirti Kulhari was last seen in Shaadisthan on Disney + Hotstar and The Girl On The Train on Netflix.

READ ALSO | Kirti Kulhari announces separation from husband Saahil Sehgal, says I’m in a good position

READ ALSO | A web series is a huge commitment; It’s Like Making Three Movies: Kirti Kulhari | India today