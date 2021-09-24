Suniel Shetty: People say I hate media, but that’s not true; they kept me alive | Bollywood





From once labeled as wooden and muscular at a point in his career where he went off the radar, Suniel Shetty had a pretty swaying chart. But, he always managed to bounce back and how. Now, as he nears the 30-year milestone in the industry, he admits he’s getting roles that do justice to his age and talent. In those 29 years, I have seen success as well as failure. And then, starting in 2015, I was completely gone for a few years. And despite that too, when you see (the fans’) love, you realize there must be something right that you would have done, shares Shetty, who made his acting debut with. Balwaan (1992). Since then he has made a foray into Bollywood, he has explored various characters with a brave heart in Frontier (1997) and a vengeful lover in Dhadkan (2000) to a terrorist in Principal Hoon Na (2004). People, including the media, have kept me alive, and suddenly you feel like you have a new life. But through my ups and downs, I didn’t let go. I’ve kept myself fit, relevant, active and have continued to do the kind of work I was doing, he says, calling it a great trip so far. Shetty remembers, Someone who was called Wood for delivering iconic films like Border, Hera Pheri, Hu Tu Tu or Mohra, people still talk about these movies … so many memes still exist. The father of two, Athiya and Ahaan Shetty, gives people credit for keeping his career alive during the lull and he considers himself blessed for it. Everyone says, I think you suck the media. This is not true at all. They kept me alive. And if I don’t like it, then why am I doing what I’m doing, he wonders. Now Shetty is happy to explore new stories in this phase of his career, and he shares upcoming roles that do my age justice, my past work justice. He clarifies: They are not just brilliant characters, but something that guides the whole story. I still think, yes, I like it, but is there any take out. I work on the web and in movies that show me like I’m 60, and I do my personality justice. According to Shetty, new scripts are being written for senior actors, which is bringing new energy to the industry. The kind of respect women receive in the film industry today, leading actors, 60 and over, are also getting groundbreaking roles. This stuff works like magic, he concludes.

