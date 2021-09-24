Mallika Sherawat says she never worked with Bollywood A-listers because they wanted her to “compromise”: “Male actors started to take liberties”





Bollywood actor Mallika Sherawat achieved great success in the early 2000s and was known for playing non-traditional roles in Hindi films. In a recent interview, Mallika revealed that despite her success during this time, she had never worked with a great Bollywood actor as they expected her to compromise.

“The only reason I lost roles was because I refused to give in to male actors, big stars who wanted certain things from me, who wanted me to compromise. You know, I come from Haryana, I have a lot of self-respect and a lot of pride. I said I won’t compromise. I don’t need to be in your big movies, it is why until now I have never played with a prominent male hero, plus I survived, and that in itself is a testament, ”she told Pinkvilla. Mallika made headlines with her 2003 film Khwahish and with the 2004 film Murder she became a household name. Mallika said in the interview that she had never faced the cast “directly”. “I didn’t face him directly… My rise to stardom, I was very lucky, it was very easy. I came to Mumbai, I had Khwahish and Murder. I didn’t have to struggle much. But after the movies, because Murder was such a daring movie, and that kind of daring image was established, a lot of male actors started to take a lot of liberties with me, and they said if you could be so bold on screen, then you can be bold with us in person too, ”she said. She added that the big stars had never worked with her because they couldn’t tell the difference between the on-screen character and the off-screen character. “They didn’t differentiate between the character onscreen and offscreen, so that’s where I faced a lot of tough situations, because I’m a very strong woman, and I would say to that. ‘male actor, I’m sorry I’m not going to compromise. I didn’t come to Bollywood to compromise, I came here for a career. That’s why they never worked with me, ” she explained. Mallika later appeared in films like Pyaar Ke Side Effects, Welcome, Ugly Aur Pagli, among others. She was recently seen in the MXPlayer Nakaab web series.

