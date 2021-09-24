Arjun Rampal salutes Brazilian street art in this article





The works are the creations of Brazilian artist Fabio Gomes Trindade. Brazilian street art has received a cry from none other than Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal. In a recent post to his Instagram timeline, he shared a bunch of street art photos. The vibrant works of art show different beautiful faces painted on the walls along the streets. The lovely thing about these murals is that they blend in and merge with the adjacent trees and shrubs. The trees and shrubs are made to resemble the hair on the heads of these painted faces. Arjun Rampal wrote: “Brazilian street art. I love. Most hairdressers will get their money’s worth. “ you can see the post here. The works are the original creations of Brazilian artist Fabio Gomes Trindade. Here’s a photo from her Instagram page where a child and woman marvel at the mural of a girl with purple hair and the adjacent purple flower bush. Check it out here. During this time, Arjun Rampal’s message received over 55,000 hearts. Celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim toasted as he commented on his post with fire emoji and raised hands emoji. One user commented: “Wow. So beautiful.” Another wrote: “Creativity at its peak. Love of Kerala.” This person shared his thoughts in Spanish, “Bonito”, which means kind. Many were taken aback by the artist’s point of view. “Crazy point of view,” read one of the reactions. “I like it so much, it’s really whimsical,” wrote another. One person also compared these street art works with graffiti art in cities like Los Angeles. “Now it’s street art. Tell me it looks dop! Much cooler than the graffiti in LA,” the comment read. Users in Brazil also liked the post. “Yes, in a normal street, you can see something creative on the wall. The love of Brazil,” we read. India has also seen a boom in street art in recent years. The pandemic has given a new dimension to this popular art. From Lucknow to Jaipur, street art has become a means of mass communication regarding the pandemic and its effects on our society. Also in Bengaluru, artist Baadal Nanjundaswam left murals to raise awareness among locals about covid. The paintings ranged from depicting the virus to murals of masked movie characters. Street art is here to stay and, no wonder, it’s getting so popular. Click for more new trends

