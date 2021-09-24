Jared Harris is (and is not) his father’s son





Ask David S. Goyer, the creator of Foundation, why Jared Harris was his first choice to star in this ambitious new Apple TV + series, and he’ll highlight a meaningful little moment during filming. Foundation has been a foundational science fiction text since Isaac Asimov wrote the series’ first stories in the 1940s. Harris plays Hari Seldon, one of the genre’s best-known characters: a mercurial and distant brain, seen mainly through the eyes of others. It’s a tricky part to write and even trickier to play. By its very nature, Hari must remain elusive, Goyer said. But it is also the glue of emotional and intellectual stories. So, at the end of a scene in which Hari details doomsday prophecies, Goyer asked the director of the episodes to keep rolling after Harris finished his lines. Even though he didn’t say it verbally, I wanted to feel the tremendous weight on that person’s shoulders, Goyer recalls. They prolonged the scene long enough for Harris, still in character, to collapse and sigh, gently conveying who Hari really is when no one is watching.

It was a subtle and intuitive gesture that made a man known in Foundation as the smartest in the galaxy to feel more like a real person. Talk to almost anyone who’s worked with Harris, and they’ll tell similar stories about his little moments of acting grace and his attention to the smallest details of his characters.

Naren Shankar, writer and producer of sci-fi series The Expanse, said Harris has built much of his charismatic and exciting character in this series, Anderson Dawes, around Anderson sports tattoos, by working with the writers to understand the whole story behind the ink. Mad Men creator Matthew Weiner described how Harris set the tone for an entire scene simply by adjusting his tie after his character Lane Pryce came out of a night of drinking and drinking in an impromptu gesture that said a lot about a man trying to reassert his dignity at an unworthy moment. Time and time again he is portrayed as an actor who diligently prepares, asks tough questions of his collaborators, and consistently brings a fragile, identifiable humanity to dark, heavy material. Harris, 60, has been busy for the past five years, anchoring complex dramas like The Terror and Chernobyl while taking on smaller roles in ensemble-led series like The Expanse, The Crown and Carnival Row. At this point in his career, he said on a recent video call, he’s looking for projects where the writing is good and the creative team is open to collaboration. I always ask the person this question when I talk to them, at the beginning of whether I’m going to get on board or not, he said. What kind of relationship do they want with the actor?

Harris was calling from the Amish country of Pennsylvania, where he was making a movie. (When he’s not working, he splits his time between Los Angeles and New York City with his wife, Allegra Riggio.) In conversation, he’s like those who worked with him suggested: full of ideas and inclined to ask questions of the person they are talking to, to dig deeper into the topic.

It’s a process that TV writers like Goyer, Weiner, and Shankar particularly enjoy because making TV takes a lot of time and it helps to have actors who are committed to making every scene more alive. Harris described the way he works with writers and directors as developing how you’re going to get to where they want their story to go. You’re not changing history, he said. But you may have different routes. A pro After spending the first 20 years of his career primarily playing character roles in independent films like I Shot Andy Warhol and Happiness, Harris was nearing his 50th birthday when he joined Mad Men, in a role that came to fruition. turned out to be his late breakthrough. It was his three-season stint as Lane Pryce, a buttoned-down British CFO who takes big risks when he joins a New York advertising agency, that ultimately brought Harris out of the shadows of his office. father, Richard Harris, one of the 20th century’s most revered actors. Weiner saw the parallels between Lane and Harris: a respectable but perhaps overlooked pros, reinvigorated by an opportunity to reinvent himself in America. He’s had a very interesting life, Weiner said of Harris. He knows who he is, and he knew who Lane was.

Likewise, in the AMC horror anthology The Terror which Harris considers alongside Mad Men and Chernobyl to be his best work, he played a moody naval officer who rediscovers his will to survive on an expedition. arctic gone bad. David Kajganich, a writer-producer that season, described this rare lead role for Harris as one that resonated with the actors’ own background: a man who had proven himself as a sailor time and time again but failed had never had full command of an expedition. It was never taken for granted that Harris would go into the family business. Son of Richard Harris and actress Elizabeth Rees-Williams and, briefly, stepson of actor Rex Harrison, whom his mother was married to for a few years in the early 1970s, he grew up as a shy kid, whose parents urged him to consider a career as an educator or lawyer. None of these jobs appealed to him. Looking at colleges he only knew he just wanted to leave England for a while, he said. I wanted to go somewhere where no one knew anything about me or my family, he continued, and I could begin to understand who I was. He landed at Duke University, North Carolina. (Relishing the irony, Harris noted that as a foreigner, this white Englishman counted toward the college diversity quota.) There he found his way to the drama department and discovered his calling when he was chosen for the play A Murder Is Announced. , based on the novel by Agatha Christie.

I loved the adrenaline rush, he says. I loved the fear. I loved the camaraderie. I loved how quickly you had to get to know each other. All these kinds of restrictive rules that we imposed on ourselves as Englishmen, they all had to disappear quickly. All of this in this shared energy is still part of what attracts Harris to his work. Lee Pace, who plays a galactic emperor in Foundation, said that although he and Harris only appeared together in the show’s first episode, they regularly dined and compared their grades. There is a science in Jareds’ work. Pace said. I’m from the theater, so this time around the table is invaluable to me, where you just say whatever pops into your head and hear other smart people respond. History class Considering that Harriss’ father, who died in 2002, was as well known for his alcohol-fueled misdeeds as he was for his captivating performances, it may seem odd to say that the two men share a work ethic. But while Harris acknowledged that the stories about the actors of his father’s drinking generation were mostly true, he also insisted that they played this image as a way to generate publicity. advertising. The point is, all of these guys all took their careers very seriously, Harris said. To some extent, his father nurtured this image, he added, to the detriment of his reputation as an actor.

Because now it’s Richard Harris, the instigator of hell, he said. Always that first. Sometimes celebrity children bristle at any mention of their family ties; but bring up Richard Harris, and his son’s face lights up. (And make the mistake of referring to Richard Harris, a proud Irishman, as part of the great tradition of English theater, and you can expect a playful rebuke: not English! They fight with words.) Harris is proud of his connection to this theatrical legacy not only that of his father but also that of Peter OToole, Laurence Olivier, Richard Burton and others. I grew up admiring them as sort of distant mentors that you admire, trying to figure out how they did it, he said. But I was also very drawn to the American tradition, watching Montgomery Clift and James Dean and Brando, Hackman and Hoffman and Pacino and De Niro. Always looking for how they are doing. How does Robert Duvall do this? It took a long time to convince Harriss’ parents to come see him play when he was at Duke. To be honest, neither of them really had any expectations, hopes or confidence that I would do anything but stink the stage, he said. His father finally gave in and came to see him, after graduation, in the play Entertaining Mr. Sloane. I remember so clearly hearing the first laugh I had from him in the audience, in the first five minutes, Harris said. He was really surprised and delighted. They went out to eat that night, with Richard Harris suddenly eager to share tips and trivia, among peers. I never tire of seeing him describe the performances he has seen, said Jared Harris. Olive trees Coriolanus and his famous death scene. Hamlet of Paul Scofields. He would replay those performances and explain why this person did this at that time.

What Harris took away from those conversations was that he understood that even the smallest gesture of an actor can help shape the character’s world. In Foundation, this focus on finer shading was crucial as he played someone who can’t reveal everything he knows. (This air of mystery extends to talking about the series itself, which has multiple twists and turns that the cast and writers can’t discuss yet.) You’re playing against someone who’s holding their cards close to their chest, Harris said. And it’s fun because having a secret is a very important and useful thing as an actor. Even if you are playing the mailman, or the milkman, being able to infer an audience of the existence of an inner life is one of the main things you need to be able to convey. Sometimes Harriss’ preparation can be subtle, such as in his performance as General Ulysses S. Grant in the movie Lincoln, for which he clung to some historical information about the General and always kept a cigar heel in. the pocket of his suit. And sometimes her deep understanding of the material produces poetry, as in a scene from Mad Men where Lane Pryce seals her own fate by forging a signature, then dries the ink, waving the paper in the air as if, according to Weiner. , he was waving Goodbye. When asked to define the particular quality Harris brings to a project, different collaborators have different answers. Weiner explained how Harris can be both non-sentimental and emotional.

When the character gets into his emotions, not only is it with great difficulty, but it’s like he can’t hold it back anymore and regrets it while he shared it, he said. . It’s just very painful and very deep. Harris, however, doesn’t think he has a particular note that he plays more perfectly than any other. I try to throw them off the track, all the time, he said. Brando talks about acting by inviting the public to follow you as if you were walking through the back streets of a city, he added. You take unpredictable left and right turns and try to shake them off. Then you let them catch up with you again.

