If Snoop Dogg isn’t the NFT Cozomo de ‘Medici trader, who is?

An unwritten rule of the internet is that whenever a new financial and / or cryptocurrency-related and / or impenetrable money-making innovation grabs attention, two things happen: 1) Suddenly there will be countless Twitter accounts linked to him, many of them sketchy or at least mysterious in appearance, and 2) a famous rapper will get involved, in one way or another.

As expected, it played out in the world of NFTs. When non-fungible tokens sweeten unique certificates for a digital work of art exploded in popularity from late last year, a animated and weird twitter scene appeared with him, earning the blessing of Twitter CEO and Crypto Enthusiast Jack Dorsey. Online NFT communities have tended to take advantage of the privileges of relative anonymity and hide pseudonyms. As a result, there are all kinds of important power actors that nobody knows anything about. The guy who allegedly hacked into Banksys’ website to sell an NFT of one of his works? Unknown. The artist known as Pak who sold tens of millions of dollars from NFT through Sothebys? Not clear. Which hot shots have offered the most money on the market? You got the idea.

This is also the case with a mysterious NFT trader known as @CozomoMedici, whose handle invokes the patron of the Renaissance Cosimo de Medici. 2021 Medici doesn’t quite have the sparkle of the original, but since joining Twitter and the NFT OpenSea Market at the end of August (profile biography: for over 700 years we love jpegs), he gathered a significant number of followers in the NFT world, as well as $ 17 million in tokens, while describing his quick journey to becoming an asset-rich collector along the way. The Medici collected and made public enough important work to obtain the report Holy Grail Rare NFTs, by purchasing items whose proceeds were sent to benefit Afghan refugees, by raising enough money to break sales recordsbecome a star in a matter of weeks.

A week ago, the Medici account tweeted that he would reveal his true identity in order to capitalize on considerable fame for bring many welcome eyeballs to NFT. That’s right, the new NFT star on the scene is apparently a celebrity! And on Monday, none other than Snoop Dogg had tweeted from his personal account that he is Cozomo de Medici. Shortly after this unmasking, the Doggfather briefly changed his personal Twitter to a Weed Themed Nyan Cat NFT that Cozomo has in his collection, and sent a cryptic tweet on Wednesday encouraging his fans to follow the portfolio. A few hours later in the evening, Medici offered a ticket to 10 users who discovered the secret evening. Users who discovered this event, such as confirmed by Medici himself, had found a Snoop Dogg Private Party Pass on the OpenSea network. One of the accounts that won the ticket, @fastackl, tweeted a preview of the party room, which featured pixelated avatars of the Snoop Dogg logo, a pot leaf, and a very Snoop Dogg silhouette alongside a real dog, all on the soundtrack for Drop It Like Its Hot. The party also looked like a metaverse design that Snoop would have tweet Thursday, hosted on a virtual network called The Sandbox which Medici has tokens for.

Many outlets spanning the worlds of tech, crypto, and music immediately jumped on this revelation. It seemed plausible, after all: Snoop became an NFT evangelist earlier this year; just like Medici, it is a wine lover; Medici had claimed to be Dear friends with NFT creator Justin Aversano, who earlier this summer had donated tokens of an iconic old Snoop photo. However, there were still a few things wrong with this conclusion, as Jordan Pearson and Jason Koebler reported to Vice on Wednesday. On the one hand, Medici has claimed to have a home in Lake Como, Italy all this time, posting original photos as proof, but Snoop doesn’t appear to have been in Italy at all this summer, let alone lived. in the country. And on September 10, Medici tweeted a Photo with Jason Derulo from that region (the R&B star had also attended a wedding in the region at the time), his face obscured by his pixelated avatar. But not only does IRL Medici appear to be a lot smaller than Snoop in this picture, he also appears to be a white male. It appears that this was part of a coup intended to both promote Derulos’ new NFT investments and tie a famous name to Medici.

Just before Snoop’s tweet, the Cozomo account promised not to evoke again the supposed fame of its hosts, so as not to distract from the noble quest to pour several million of the Medici fortune to work in jpegs. But now you have to ask yourself: who is Cozomo Medici really, and how did a random, possibly Italian trader so quickly become an NFT star with enough leverage to advise celebrities like Jason Derulo and, apparently, Snoop Dogg, anyway?

A theory, as pointed out by Bitcoin tweeter @IzzyEibani, is that Medici is actually Russ, a popular rapper-singer who collaborated with Snoop and also entered crypto. There are a few promising leads here: Russ is short and white and of Italian descent; through his Instagram, he was in Italy for much of the summer; and he dropped pieces titled Como lake (in which he claims, as Medici, have a villa on the water) and Italy in July and early August respectively. Additionally, in January he tweeted how he bought Bitcoin five years ago after being convinced by Milan, probably referring to the Italian city. Italy has a booming crypto scene (although with some restrictions) and is organize NFT eventsSo it doesn’t seem unlikely that Russ’s home country not only brought him onto the scene, but inspired him to make his story part of his NFT theme.

While this seems like the most likely theory to me, it’s worth considering other possible options. After all, the Medici account had been teasing revelations about his identity for weeks, prompting followers to make their own guesses, which went from Bitcoin personalitt Dan held to Mark Zuckerberg. Among the names of Medici himself rejected (which notably doesn’t include Snoops or Russ): Jason Derulo, Elon Musk, Muse frontman Matt Bellamy, a jpeg trader named Keyboard Monkey, George Clooney, Golden State Warriors owner Chamath Palihapitiya and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez . It was probably an attention-seeking move, sure, but certainly effective.

There are possible connections when it comes to a few of these names. Derulo, who was the first major celebrity explicitly linked to the narrative, is an obvious suspect. However, other than his one photographed visit to Italy, he doesn’t appear to have been in the country that often. Bellamy sold NFTs in July and once had a residence at Lake Como which was listed for sale in 2017. A Twitter user noted aspects of George Clooney’s life that make the actor a contender, but Clooney is extremely off-line and has no documented connection to NFTs (not to mention he’s quite tall).

Other possible candidates have been proposed. Some users have noted that Richard Byrne, the infamous conspiracy theorist, is a long-time crypto trader whose former company, Overstock, has his investments managed by a blockchain-focused company known as Medical companies. However, Byrne has claimed that Italy was behind the electoral fraud in the United States, which makes it unlikely that he is too eager to embrace the culture of the country, and he has been busy anyway. dealing with legal issues in the United States. Meanwhile, Medici previously tweeted a Forbes profile of a teenage crypto investor as Clue n ° 1 regarding Cozomos’ identity, but the young trader in question has little connection to Italy or rappers.

What have we learned? I am personally sold by two possibilities: 1) that Russ is Medici; or 2) that Cozomo is not famous but is some sort of asset manager for celebrities like Snoop, Derulo and others, as comment on the Ethereum subreddit theorizes. There’s another potential explanation: whoever runs @CozomoMedici is just a random guy with a lot of money who was then able to pay his way to the top. Either way, this stunt definitely got more eyes on NFTs. Mission accomplished, I guess.