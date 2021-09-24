Alice Cooper stops in Westland to have the road named after Eloise

Maybe it was appropriate for it to rain during Westland’s newest street name. Especially when it was named after rock star Alice Cooper.

The Detroit native was in western Wayne County on September 23 for a brief ceremony celebrating his legacy and marking the opening of a brand new attraction at one of Westland’s most iconic locations.

The road that crosses the Eloise property along Michigan Avenue between Henry Ruff and Merriman now has a new name: Alice Cooper Court.

The causeway through the property which is already known as Alice Cooper Court on google maps was named in a ceremony on the property hosted by Jim O’Brien, host of a morning radio show on WCSX-FM, which also served as a preview for the opening of a new haunted attraction in the property’s KayBeard building in October.

Asked about his thoughts on the building, the rocker gave an answer one would expect.

“It’s as scary as it gets,” he told the crowd gathered under a tent at the dedication. “I hope they have a sequel for me, an Alice Cooper sequel.

The festivities at the site were perhaps the liveliest the Eloise property has been in many years. The former asylum and mental hospital remained mostly vacant for years until new owner John Hambrick presented plans last year to bring the site back to life.

Hambrick said a friend was listening to WCSX when they discussed the name of a Detroit subway street after Alice Cooper, something the station did with other classic rockers in the area, including Glenn Frey and Bob. Seger. Considering the Eloise property’s future plans and its history, he said he contacted the station immediately.

“I called, set up and the rest was history,” Hambrick said. “How appropriate the theme.”

The haunted house

The first step of this renovation includes a new haunted attraction. “Eloise Asylum” will take guests through several floors of the Kay Beard Building with numerous ghosts and lairs to scare visitors over the next month.

The attraction features more than 100 on-site actors and plays on an asylum theme, with patients, medics, and others designed to scare guests during their 40-minute visit.

Jay Kays, the haunted attraction’s director of operations, said they used some of the original elements inside, but also built much of the sets to suit nature. building history.

Following:Garden City Hospitals brings emergency care to Westland at new health center

Following:Wayne City Hall decides to dismiss two federal lawsuits alleging patronage and retaliation

Following:Dazzling Plymouth-themed sculpture in Kellogg Park finally unveiled after months of delay

He said the feedback he has received from area residents is that they are excited to see something new to be done in the community.

“It’s great that it brings new entertainment and things to do,” he said. “It’s a multi-year project. Obviously we’re really focusing on the haunted house this year, and that’s our thing. But later you will come back to have us show you all the new and innovative things.”

The work took several months, said Kays, a native of Manchester, England, who traveled across the United States to help set up similar attractions.

The Eloise Asylum attraction is open on weekends from October 1 to November 7. Ticket information is available online ateloiseasylum.com.

Other future development

The haunted attraction is just the first step in revitalizing the property. The Kay Beard Building will also house a themed hotel in a few years after construction begins. A cafe and a small historical museum are also expected to enter the property’s old fire building.

Changes to the old asylum were first made public last year when Hambrick presented plans to the Westland Planning Commission.

Eloise served as a poor house when it first existed in 1839 before moving on to medical care. It housed patients with mental illness as well as patients with tuberculosis. It once occupied over 900 acres in western Wayne County with dozens of buildings and thousands of patients. The facility, which last operated at Wayne County General Hospital, ceased operations in 1984. The building has been in use ever since, including housing some Wayne County employees until 2016.

Hambrick bought the county property in 2018 for $ 1. The city granted tax credits for the redevelopment of the project earlier this year.

He said he had heard about the property from many in the Wayne / Westland area and was excited to redevelop the grounds and keep Eloise’s memory alive for years to come.

“I really like the benchmark they have and my idea is to keep Eloise to themselves,” Hambrick said. my father was here.

“People are very passionate about this property.”

Contact reporter David Veselenak at [email protected] or 734-678-6728. Follow him on twitter@davidveselenak.