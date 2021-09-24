Two ‘The View’ hosts test positive for Covid ahead of Harris interview





Harris did not interact with Hostin or Navarro prior to the show, according to a White House official. Harris then conducted the interview remotely after a certain delay.

The positive results were announced by “The View” host Joy Behar during the show after Hostin and Navarro were asked to leave the set. Hostin and Navarro were seated at the table with the other hosts at the start of the program.

The tables were cleaned and sanitized after leaving the set, said Behar, who continued to host the show on the set with her co-host Sara Haines. Behar said Hostin and Navarro were both fully vaccinated.

Harris received two doses of Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine and received both snapshots live on camera.

“I hope you are in a safe place right now. We have done everything we can to make sure you are safe because we value you so much,” Behar told Harris at the start of their interview. Harris replied, “Thank you, Joy, and everyone. Listen, Sunny and Ana are strong women and I know they are doing well, but it also speaks to the fact that they are vaccinated and that the vaccines really do. all the difference Because otherwise we’d be concerned about hospitalization or worse. “ CNN reported last month that data from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that more than 99.99% of people fully vaccinated against Covid-19 have not had a breakthrough case resulting in hospitalization or death . Harris called on Americans to get vaccinated and be responsible. “I watched, like many of you, with sorrow, the videos of people who are in an intensive care bed, who have not been vaccinated, begging their family members: ‘please , get vaccinated, ”Harris said. She continued, “You know, when I think of it in the context of one of us who has had these terrible experiences of holding the hand of a loved one who is in an intensive care bed or is on about to die – like, don Don’t do this to your families. The vaccine is free. It is safe and it will save your life. So people just have to get the vaccine. “ This story has been updated with additional information.

