There is a sort of book that a seasoned writer produces after great success: wide, broad, and happy. Following its Pulitzer winner All the Light We Cannot See, Anthony Doerrs Cloud Cuckoo Land is a deep breath of fresh air and a gift for a novel. The story crystallizes around a book in a book, the existence of which is imagined by Doerr, while its author is a true writer of the ancient world. Antonius Diogenes Cloud Cuckoo Land is a fabulous adventure story written by Diogenes for his niece, to seduce and console her during an illness. It tells the story of a shepherd, Aethon, known to his neighbors as a stupid sheep-headed Lamelbrain. Aethon aspires to travel to a supposed paradise, a city in the sky populated by birds. To get to and enter the city, Aethon must be a bird and not a human, since humans are wreckers and ruiners expressly banished from this marvelous utopia. Through various misadventures and tricks, Aethon must spend time like a donkey and a fish an abused domestic workhorse and a stray wild animal, then trapped.

It is clear from the early chapters of Doerrs Cloud Cuckoo Land that the characters in the novels, in their different time periods, will have something to do with this book within a book, whether as a champion, guardian, or threat. . One of the joys of the reader is figuring out when the book Diogenness will appear and what it will serve Anna, Omeir, Zeno, Seymour and Konstance: what trouble it might cause or what blessing it might bring.

Young Anna, in Constantinople in the 15th century, is an orphan with a sick sister; they spend their lives doing needlework for the church. Anna may be bad at embroidery, but she has an illicit talent: someone taught her to read. Omeir is a boy with a cleft lip living on a farm with his mother, sisters, grandfather, and his two beloved oxen, Moonlight and Tree. The oxen and the coachman are dredged by the great army of the sultans, which is in the process of laying siege to Constantinople. Then, half a millennium later, there’s Zeno Ninis of Lakeport, Ohio, a Korean War veteran whose emotional life is a victim of mid-century Midwestern bigotry.

In Korea, Zeno learned ancient Greek from another prisoner of war, a man who later wrote a Compendium of Lost Books. At the end of Zenos’ life, when one of these lost books, you can guess which one is discovered, he sets out to translate it. In 2020, he works with local children and puts on a play based on the book. But during the public library dress rehearsal, they are threatened by Seymour, the most disturbing, touching and lovingly manipulated novel. is hiding online. Finally, there’s Konstance, who we meet between the ages of 10 and 14 on the giant exoship Argos, in the 65th year of his escape journey from a ruined Earth. Konstance spends a lot of time in the Ships Library, a library that exists digitally inside the Ships’ Divine AI, Sybil.

They are the characters in the book, both human and machine. The shepherd Aethons’ struggles as a donkey and fish, meanwhile, reflect the precarious lives of the animal characters: the twin oxen, Tree and Moonlight, and the loyal Trustyfriend, a great gray owl, whose existence calms the spirit. of Seymour, autistic and besieged by noise. . Each character’s story is graceful and suspenseful in itself, but it is the skill, cunning, and sentiment with which the author braids them around the story of the stupid labrebrain that aspires to be a bird that make this book both risky and necessary. It is.

Diogenness Cloud Cuckoo Land is the common thread that the reader follows in and out of this maze. Diogenes tells his niece that he transcribed the story from tablets found in a tomb: that it is not invented, but something found in the world, like so many things in this novel. At the earliest date of book 1439, it survives in a single copy in a crumbling library, from where it is stolen or possibly rescued. Later, he is taken from a sacked town and hidden in a hollow tree. Then it is deposited in a famous library, forgotten, and much later recorded as lost. This means that when found, it becomes an extremely exciting object, reproduced in facsimile and digitally distributed. Zeno transforms the story into a play with the help of the children who will play it; still later it is reassembled from this script, printed, scanned again. This copy is hidden, like a secret object in a computer game, where it waits for the person who will need it to do more than just get to the end of the game. Throughout its journey and its mutations, the book of Diogenesis is read to the young and the sick, and to those recovering from the wounds of their souls. Reading and sharing is always an act of love.

Doerrs Cloud Cuckoo Land argues that love, care, and healing are the best uses of human energy. Yet this is a novel in which the work is not just a costume its characters wear during their emotional lives. We witness tedious, dangerous and undervalued occupations, but also share the fever of ingenuity in making a 15th century cannon smashing a fortress, marveling with a whole army of the process and the result. We see the trick of the twin oxen sticking together, understanding each other, with the invisible results that happen when the job goes well and the cart doesn’t fall into a ravine, or when a single wheel sinks into the mud .

It’s such a full novel that, if you can say it is about anything, maybe it’s about how things survive by chance and out of love. But the book is also very much aware of the fact that humans have fundamentally exhausted our chances, and it is time for a fierce and tenacious love to intensify by sharing and passing on what is fixed and changed, like the book of Diogenes, with its delights and consolations to save what we still have on Earth, and what is ours, as well as what we value here, although it is not ours.

The little fable of Diogenes, the last time we see it, has again been carried away by a loving guardian. But what happens to Sybil, the steadfast AI of the exoship Argos, and the great library it contains? The novel’s ending is hopeful, but it always seems to have a built-in question: civilization or the natural world? For this reader, it was what happened to the final library of novels that made her look up from the page and the world of the book to think seriously about our world and this question. With all its fondness for human and animal life, and libraries, this novel nonetheless recognizes that civilization continues to insist on going nowhere without packing its poisons.