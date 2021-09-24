The jury now decides what to do nextExBulletin



Editor’s Note: This report includes allegations of sexual and physical abuse.

It’s been six weeks of hearing alleged victims, former employees and expert witnesses. Now the jury is out on the next step for R. Kelly.

Kelly real name Robert Sylvester Kelly faces charges in federal court in New York City of child sexual exploitation, bribery, kidnapping, forced labor, interstate sex trafficking and racketeering involving six victims. The racketeering charge positions him at the head of a company that has used his fame to entice people to become potential victims. Kelly, 54, has pleaded not guilty to all counts. If found guilty, he faces a 10-year life sentence.

Kelly’s defense attorney Deveraux Cannick called the alleged victims liars and opportunists in argument on Thursday, and said the government had allowed witnesses to lie under oath. He called one woman in particular Kelly’s “super stalker” and “super con artist.”

“A lot of people watched Survivor of R. Kelly,“Cannick said, referring to the 2019 docuseries detailing the sexual abuse allegations against the artist,” and sadly, a lot of people are now surviving from R. Kelly. “He also argued that the government had failed to prove that Kelly had run a criminal enterprise.

In the prosecution’s rebuttal to Cannick’s argument on Thursday afternoon, U.S. Deputy Prosecutor Nadia Shihata called the defense position “shameful,” saying: “It’s as if we brought a time machine back to a courthouse in the 1950s. What they’re basically implying is that all these women and girls were asking for it, and deserved what they got. “

Finishing his rebuttal on Friday morning, Shihata pointed out the difference between fame and power for Kelly and the women who accused him. “The accused’s victims are not groupies or gold diggers. They are human beings. They are daughters, sisters, some of them are now mothers,” she said. “And their life matters.”

Shihata’s remark appeared to highlight the power differential between R. Kelly and women, but also a reminder that the alleged victims are mostly black women and that this is the first high-profile #MeToo trial where the Witnesses on the stand are largely Black Woman.

The vast majority of the trial proceeded with the prosecution, who called 45 witnesses to the stand, including 11 alleged victims six of whom said they were minors when they started having sex with Kelly.

Offering testimony that often echoed each other, the accusers described instances where Kelly attracted them with her fame and then sexually, physically and mentally abused them, which they described in often graphic terms. The accusers also described Kelly ordering them to have sex with him and each other, and to videotape such encounters.

During her oral argument Wednesday and Thursday, Assistant US attorney Elizabeth Geddes examined each count against Kelly in detail; her oral argument lasted about six and a half hours over two days, as she recalled the main pieces of evidence. His arguments were punctuated with a large billboard displaying photos of Kelly and more than 20 of his employees and associates. It was reminiscent of how government prosecutors described Mafia hierarchies to juries, but this time it was with R. Kelly as the boss of bosses. (In 2012, 38 defendants in a Colombo family crime case that Geddes was prosecuting pleaded guilty.)

In his conclusion, Geddes also briefly described one of the video graphics in evidence that the jury saw, but not the media and the public. She said it showed Kelly grabbing one of her alleged victims by the hair and forcing her to give another man a blowjob.

“It’s time to hold the accused responsible for the pain he inflicted on each of his victims: Aaliyah. Stephanie. Sonja. Jerhonda. Jane. And Faith,” Geddes said at the very end of his presentation Thursday. “Now is the time for the accused to pay for his crimes. Convict him.”

In contrast, Cannick tended to appeal to the emotions of the jury in his argument on Thursday. He took turns invoking Dr Martin Luther King Jr. (saying that if the jurors acquitted Kelly they would show the same kind of moral courage as King), Hugh Hefner (R. Kelly’s life was also that of a “sex symbol, a playboy,” said Cannick) and former vice president Mike Pence (who allegedly called his wife “Mother”, while R. Kelly asks her girlfriends to call him “Dad”) He also dismissed Kelly’s marriage to singer Aaliyah, when she was only 15 and he was 27, as “fluff”.

A woman, who called herself “Jane” during the trial, testified that she met Kelly when she was a 17-year-old aspiring singer. She said that when she went to audition for him at a hotel in Florida, he immediately urged her to have sex. In a text message presented as evidence by the prosecution, Kelly allegedly wrote to him: “I want to prepare you and be one hundred percent bound to you.”

A man called “Louis” on the stand told court that Kelly started sexually assaulting him when he was a 17-year-old high school student and aspiring musician.

Kelly’s defense attorneys had presented just five witnesses in three days, as of Monday. Kelly did not speak himself, nor any of his current or former romantic partners. Instead, the defense presented a series of men who had all worked with or for Kelly to some extent.

Larry Hood was the first defense witness on Monday. A childhood friend and former Chicago police officer, he worked in security for Kelly and also recruited other CPD officers to work alongside the star. (In his 2019 book, Inhuman, journalist Jim DeRogatis writes: “I have long heard police officers in Chicago and Olympia Fields [a Chicago suburb where Kelly lived] worked security for Kelly, and the department’s rules did not prevent them from doing so or requiring them to tell anyone about it. “)

Hood testified that he had never seen underage girls with the singer. But he then added that he was with Kelly when the artist first met Aaliyah, with her family at their Detroit home, and saw Aaliyah and her “boyfriends” in Kelly’s studio. . (Earlier in the lawsuit, Kelly’s former manager, Demetrius Smith, testified that he helped organize the wedding between Kelly and Aaliyah, when the late pop star was only 15; Smith bribed an office of public assistance in Chicago to fabricate a fake ID for Aaliyah.)

Hood also admitted on cross-examination that he left the police force in 2007, in good standing and on a pension, when he was convicted of a forgery offense for spending counterfeit $ 100 bills. . He testified at this trial that he was unaware that they were false.

“So you weren’t telling the truth when you were in court under oath when you pleaded guilty?” Asked a prosecutor. “Yes,” Hood replied. “And you are in court under oath today,” added the prosecutor. Again, Hood replied, “Yes.”

On Tuesday, the defense called John Holder, Kelly’s former accountant, to the stand. Holder said Kelly insisted on being paid in cash for her concerts and then using that money to take her girlfriends shopping. He said he was hired after the IRS audited Kelly and found he owed the government $ 12 million, an amount Holder reduced to $ 3 million. During cross-examination, prosecutors asked Holder to explain an organizational chart he created for Kelly’s company, RSK Enterprises.

However, instead of the usual lines and boxes of a flowchart, this flowchart depicted a red cartoon octopus. In retrospect, the octopus was an unfortunate metaphor for a business now accused of being a “criminal enterprise” whose purpose was to lure girls, boys and women into sexual abuse.



toggle legend courtesy of the Eastern District of New York

courtesy of the Eastern District of New York

Several witnesses, including former employees, said for the prosecution that Kelly forced them to write bogus letters as collateral, which they said would absolve her from any crime. Employees and accusers also described the multitude of “rules” they say Kelly forced women in particular to follow, ranging from having to seek permission to order food to banning her little ones. female friends talk to other men, even at public events such as shopping for clothes.

“He used lies, manipulation, threats and physical abuse to dominate his victims. He used his money and his public figure to hide his crimes in plain sight,” Geddes said during the closing arguments. charge. She also pointed out that it is normal for an artist to have a small circle promoting their music and brand. “But his entourage also served as a catalyst for his criminal conduct.”

Geddes also sought to point out that Kelly’s crimes were frequent and spanned decades. Her abuse and subsequent marriage to Aaliyah, she said as an example, was not a one-time act. “After the accused gained access to Aaliyah and surrounded her with teenagers whom he had previously abused,” Geddes noted, “the accused also sexually abused Aaliyah.”

After this New York trial ends, Kelly will head to another federal trial in Illinois, where he will face child pornography and obstruction charges. He also faces pending criminal charges in Cook County, Ill., Where he was indicted by the state attorney in February 2019 on charges of aggravated sexual abuse involving four victims (including three minors) and Minnesota, where Kelly was charged in August 2019 with engaging in prostitution with a minor.