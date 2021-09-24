What to watch: The return of “Great British Bake Off”. Plus, Broadway is back





At my darkest point during the lockdown portion of the pandemic, I was awake until 3 a.m. most of the time watching old episodes of “The Great British Bake Off”, wondering if I would wake up my husband if I snuck into the kitchen and started baking a cake. (No, Netflix, I don’t call it “The Great British Baking Show.” You can’t force me.)

I would usually start my binge after midnight and go until I guaranteed that I would dream of making the perfect pastis de nata instead of having Covid-related nightmares. Aside from the temptation to have an occasional cookie at 2 a.m., it was an uncomplicated anxiety relief. A haven of peace. A blissful and baked break from the horror show that was reality.

Even when “The Great British Bake-Off,” which starts a new season this week, made its first season in the middle of Covid, I felt like I was coming home. There were a few nods at the events outside the tent, but otherwise it was a hot blanket of familiarity, fun and flour.

I had heard other people have similar feelings on shows like “Nailed It!”, “Cupcake Wars” and “Bake Squad”. (After previewing a few episodes of Netflix’s upcoming “Baking Impossible,” I predict this hybrid engineering / baking series will find its way into the lineups of those who frequent both the Food Network and the Discovery Channel.) My best guess is that the Xanax-like effect that many of us get from these shows is that while bakers sometimes have things to prove, the shows themselves don’t. The stakes are not life or death. You can eat the result or not. And even chess is literally coated in sugar. Temper your eggs but check your mood at the door; even if your butt is soggy, we’ll all live to cook another day. And the successes? They are more than sweet. They are euphoric. What could be more satisfying to watch than a person putting hours of work into something – like, say, a gravity-defying cake, like in the first episode of the new season of “Bake Off” – and seeing a beautiful result? (Go Jrgen !) The passion that gives perfection feeds my soul to outperform. So thank you, the pastry shows, for being a delicious piece of peace. Frankly, no genre does To beat. Raise the curtain for Broadway From drummer to Broadway, CNN’s Brian Lowry performs on every stage that can be screened and streamed “By accepting an Emmy for ‘Hamilton’ on Sunday (was it really only Sunday?), Co-star Renée Elise Goldsberry celebrated the return of Broadway, as well as how television has helped keep the lights flickering during a pandemic time when “we were apart and alone”. “This award represents the synergy between television and theater, what a gift we can be for each other, what a gift you gave us last year, when we were dark and scattered, television created the platform- form to come together to put on a show, ”Goldsberry said. This synergy, however, seems a bit more complicated in the midst of a series of musicals for TV, streaming, and theaters, reflecting a truly mixed bag of creative accomplishments, and no single response. CBS will continue the stage celebration with a special Sunday live stream, “The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back!”, Following the awards show on brother streamer Paramount +. As it turns out that same weekend, another Tony winner adaptation, “Dear Evan Hansen,” hits theaters, resisting the kind of lukewarm reviews that might justify logging off from social media. “Evan,” notably, comes weeks after a finalist in his Tony-winning year, “Come From Away,” made his Apple TV + debut in spectacular fashion, and a week before “Diana: The Musical” brings The People’s Princess at Netflix. Add in “Springsteen on Broadway” and “David Byrne’s American Utopia”, and you can make a really good point for just setting up cameras and letting the talent do its job. Still, if you watch these productions and ‘Hamilton’ and say that filming stage presentations is the way to go, well, ‘In the Heights’ received rave reviews (well deserved) earlier this summer, despite the made the box office fail; and the remake of Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” is slated for release later this year. There is, frankly, a lot to be said about the set of presentations, which avoids some of the pitfalls that “Evan Hansen” presents. At the same time, “In the Heights” was able to assemble dynamic song and dance numbers on a scale that obviously would not be possible in this format. The bottom line is that there has never been a better time to experience theatrical productions from home, the caveat being that nothing is quite approximate, to paraphrase “Hamilton”, to be there, in person. , in the room where this is happening. Getting “lost” east of “La Brea” The new fall television continues to arrive, and Lowry has an idea if you should fall for this new NBC offering: “Maybe we’re only on one episode of ‘Lost’,” someone says at the premiere of “La Brea,” at least being honest about the comparisons this new NBC series invites. Yet beyond joining the roster of shows built around Big Mysteries They Won’t Answer Right Away, the title and premise – in which a giant hole appears in the middle of Los Angeles, just along La Brea Avenue – are also found in dovetail. with an old Hollywood joke, about how privileged residents of the west (including talent agencies located in and around Beverly Hills) try to avoid venturing east of La Brea. Well, ultimately everyone has an excuse, and in the case of the show, it’s a doozy. As to where the giant sinkhole leads, those are the questions ‘La Brea’ will have to answer if he lives long enough. Or, given the recent history of mystery-based NBC dramas (hello, “Manifest”), maybe we should all wait for it to make the ride to Netflix. (For now, the show will air after ‘The Voice’ on Tuesdays.) “ Stop the presses for ‘Citizen Hearst’ Can’t wait for the “Succession”? Lowry’s says PBS might have a media mogul to hold you back: PBS’s “American Experience” features a premium two-part documentary starting September 27 on William Randolph Hearst, connecting early 20th century practices directly to today’s media climate, using crime and fear to sell newspapers and unleash a “spiral of sensationalism” in his war with rival publisher Joseph Pulitzer. The doc also touches on Hearst’s personal life, from building his castle in San Simeon to his relationship with Marion Davies, and how he used his assets to further his goals, including completely ignoring the release of “Citizen. Kane “in his journals. Still, the part that really resonates comes from using that rearview mirror to see where we are – and where we’re headed. As David Nasaw, author of “The Chief: The Life of William Randolph Hearst” says, “He invents the world we live in now, for better or for worse.” Three cheers for ‘Ted Lasso’ If you’re tired of people praising “Ted Lasso” and the all-award winning show, skip this section of TV OT. I’ll be the first to admit that last week’s Coach Beard-centric episode wasn’t my favorite, although I do recognize and accept its intention. The series needed a bit of a breather after a very heavy ending to Episode 8, in which Ted revealed that his father had committed suicide. So taking a week to focus on Coach Beard was understandable. (I thought the storytelling was insufficient but was still wonderfully directed.) This week, however, has been a return to form. (Spoilers for the upcoming episode.) “No Weddings and a Funeral,” written by Jane Becker, was a glorious return to the classic “Lasso” blend of bursting laughing lines (Roy telling Keeley to avenge his death) and heartwarming moments (Ted describing his father’s efforts to help him with a school assignment). Whether you’re in the camp who liked this season (me) or not, there’s no denying that when “Ted Lasso” is good, he’s an unrivaled TV MVP, worthy of the praise and accolades he receives and more. . I know it’s hard to keep rooting on a show when you feel like it’s letting you down – trust me, I’ve given up a lot – but episodes like this are the reason why you have to stick to it. You can’t give up on “Ted Lasso”. After all, Ted Lasso would never give up on you.

