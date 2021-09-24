Yellow lehengas seen on Bollywood divas to try this festive season





There is something about bright yellow ethnic clothing that leaves the wearer with a vibrant glow. And if you’re a fan of the hue, we’ve found some of the best yellow lehengas seen on Bollywood fashionistas. Check them out here and don’t forget to bookmark. 1. Kiara Advani Image credit: Instagram / abujanisandeepkhosla Kiara strengthened her desi style game with this lehenga Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Metallico. The diva was blown away by this heavily glittery number at Akash and Shloka Ambanis’ wedding reception, proving that the shade works just as well for nighttime events. 2. Alia Bhatt

Image credit: Viral Bhayani Alia Bhatts Sabyasachi lehenga proved that tone-on-tone embroidery can be just as fascinating. Styled by the very talented Ami Patel, the star of the look is the choker from Sabyasachi jewelry. Image credit: Instagram / stylebyami 3. Tara Sutaria

Image credit: Viral Bhayani Tara stepped out in an alluring yellow lehenga for the launch of designer Punit Balanas’ store in Mumbai. The set featured minimal embroidery and was paired with a sheer dupatta in a similar shade. Her soft curls complemented the fresh look pretty well. 4. Khushi Kapoor Image credit: Instagram / khushi05k No star does Gen Z fashion justice like Khushi Kapoor does. Its Anushree Reddy design makes us want to skip everything and ring the bell on Diwali, already. And Khushis’ choice of white sneakers made it look worthy of a statement. 5. Jacqueline Fernandez Image credit: Instagram / jacquelinef143 Wondering what a contrasting blouse would look like? Jacqueline paired her yellow skirt with a beige Sabyasachi blouse. This is the set you would like to invest in for an upcoming destination wedding or a mehendi. 6. Sara Ali Khan Image Credit: Instagram / manishmalhotra05 Dipped in intricate gold and silver embroidery, this Manish Malhotra lehenga is made of organza fabric. The designer has also added yellow to the neckline and to the sleeves of the blouse. 7.Alaya F Image credit: Instagram / alayaf Actress Alaya F has not only proven her courage as an actress, but is also a well-known fashionista. We also love her for experimenting with her style and pairing her lehenga with a one-shoulder blouse instead of a regular blouse. Main image credit: Instagram / kiaraadvani, Instagram / tanghavri, Instagram / alayaf

