Bollywood films lured rural residents of Thane to get vaccinated | Bombay News

When nothing else worked, good ol ‘Bollywood came to the rescue of district officials and social workers struggling to cope with vaccine reluctance from people in the rural belt. of Thane district.

Social worker Baban Harne from Shahpur used popular films and shared photos of these celebrities getting vaccinated to encourage and motivate villagers to get stung. Like Baban, many Anganwadi teachers, Asha workers, and other social workers have worked hard to eliminate the skeptical state of mind and, with the help of gifts and other perks, have motivated many people to get vaccinated in rural areas.

Since mid-July, when the response from the villagers was weak, as was the number of vaccine doses available in the district, the vaccination campaign has increased to over 96%. Not only the availability and number of centers increased, but also the awareness related to vaccination. This is the response that the Thane district health department asked the collector to arrange for a mobile vaccination center in rural areas.

Not all villages or tribal settlements have a health center in their vicinity. In many places we have converted schools and gram panchayat offices into vaccination centers for the convenience of the disabled, bedridden and elderly. Therefore, there is a need for a mobile vaccination center which will help provide better facilities to the villagers. We sought permission from the district collector for the same, said Dr Manish Renge, District Health Officer Thane.

People residing in rural areas and especially in tribal hamlets in Bhiwandi, Shahpur and Murbad regions had many misconceptions about the vaccine. This led to a low participation rate initially in these areas. Many used to hide in their homes or in the fields to avoid interacting with Zilla Parishad officials. Some also feared that they would have to be vaccinated.

Villages in areas like Talwada, Rodvahal, Jambhulpada, Chillarvadi, Junavali are complete Adivasi Padas, where resistance to vaccination was quite evident. Many feared that the vaccination would have an impact on their fertility. We started supplying stationery to children in these villages and took the opportunity to show films by well-known Bollywood actors. We later showed them pictures of the same actors getting stung, Harne said.

Children would go home and let their family members know, especially mothers. In many cases, mothers also watched movies with us and were inspired to get the vaccine. Along with the women, their husbands and the elderly also stepped forward to be vaccinated. So nearly 60% of the people in these tribal villages have changed their minds and have now taken the first dose, Harne added.

By mid-July, rural areas in Thane district had vaccinated barely 25% with at least the first dose. Currently, there is a continuous supply of vaccine doses. It also helped us to conduct around 90 sessions per day in rural areas as well. If we have enough manpower, we can definitely organize more sessions, Renge added.

Rural areas of Thane districts include Ambernath, Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Murbad and Shahpur. So far, seven lakh people have been vaccinated with at least the first dose in rural pockets among the population of 14.89 lakh. Of these, 5.57 lakh (75%) received the first dose and 1.84 lakh (24%) are fully vaccinated in rural areas so far.

There have also been cases of vaccinators not providing appropriate advice to beneficiaries regarding side effects causing panic among villagers. We strictly asked the vaccinators to guide and provide basic medicines to beneficiaries getting vaccinated. In addition, they are kept under observation for a period of time after being bitten. Our team of Asha workers also visit the vaccinated elderly and inquire about their health, a senior district health department official Thane said.

Many are day laborers, little savvy when it comes to online reservations, and it becomes difficult for them to travel long distances to the health center just to get stung. There have been cases where these villagers visited the center but were turned away due to lack of doses initially. To encourage them, we have adapted a variety of methods such as providing books and raincoats for children, shopping for women, and engaging in conversations with other family members while handing out these items. We also did our best to gain their trust. In doing so, we also made them aware of Covid and the importance of getting vaccinated, said Kundan Patil, a resident of Bhiwandi and a member of the Zilla Parishad health committee.