Aamir Khan’s Lagaan Co-Star Parveena Asks For Help After Suffering A Stroke In 2020: “He Doesn’t Know About My Disease” | Bollywood

Parveena, who worked with Aamir Khan in Lagaan, publicly asked him to work. Parveena, who wants to become a casting director, reportedly suffered a stroke last year.

Speaking to a major daily, Parveena said: My family has always helped me and there are also few friends looking out for me. All I want now is financial help until my health is not good. I want to work as a casting director and I would ask production houses to give me work.

I have to work and beg him to give me work. Aamir bhai does not know about my illness. If he had known, he certainly would have helped me. As we all know, he helped his Lagaan co-stars including Sri Vallabh Vyas. All I want to tell her is, mujhe apne office mein kaam de do (give me work in your office please), she added.

In 2018, when Sri Vallabh Vyas died, it was reported that Aamir Khan had come forward to help the actor and his family. Vallabh suffered a stroke followed by a paralyzing attack while filming a movie in Gujarat in 2008.

Meanwhile, Parveena revealed that she received help from CINTAA (Association of Film and Television Artists) last year. Even Akshay Kumar had volunteered to help him last year. She also got help from Sonu Sood this year.

Aamir has been busy with his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is an Indian adaptation of the Hollywood hit Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks. In the Indian version, Aamir shares the screen with Kareena Kapoor. This will be their third film together, after 3 Idiots and Talaash. The film also stars Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in key roles.