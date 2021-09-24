Payal Ghosh: Will not take action against attackers | Bollywood

Payal Ghosh was recently attacked by a few masked men as she went out to buy medicine at night. Speaking to social media, the actress said when she got into her car she was attacked with a rod and the men had a bottle in her hand that she suspected was acid. She escaped the situation with a minor injury.

I don’t know if it was a planned attack. I couldn’t understand this. I was so scared that I left immediately. I have a small wound on my left hand. The swelling heals, she tells us.

Although Ghosh believes Mumbai is a relatively safer city for women, she questions the laws relating to their safety. Bombay is a safe place. I have lived here for 10 years and had never faced anything (before this incident). I often drove to Carter Road for coffee at one in the morning. I don’t know what happened that day. Maybe they were fighting each other and I was in the middle of it, she said, ruining it, women’s safety is a myth. We are not safe anywhere. Laws for women’s safety are of no use.

The actor won’t let the incident put her mind off, as she shares, It scared me earlier. I’m trying to get out of it. I must be brave. Women, in general, must be courageous. They shouldn’t be afraid and stop living their life.

Although she talked about filing an FIR earlier, she now plans to get over the incident. I am currently concentrating on my job and taking every precaution to stay safe. I’m not thinking of taking any action at the moment, concludes Ghosh.