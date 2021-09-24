These films break all box office records in Bollywood





There are many Bollywood movies that are blockbusters of all time according to the box office collection in India and around the world. Every time a big budget movie comes out, all eyes of the audience turn to the box office collection and movie ratings, whether or not it breaks the previous collection record at the box office. . Here are some of the highest grossing Hindi films that break box office records: Dangal This film was released on December 23, 2016 and won several awards at the 62 Cinema Awards. The director of this film was Nitesh Tiwari. The actors are Amir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Saniya Malhotra and Zaira Wasim. The box office collection of this film is Rs. 386.68 Crore. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion This film released on April 28, 2017 in three different languages ​​directed by SS Rajamouli became the highest grossing film of the decade with Rs. 510.99 crore at the Indian box office. The incredible cast of this film was Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Satya Raj, Ramya Krishnan and Tamannaah Bhatia. Sanju This film was released on June 29, 2018 and is directed by Rajkumar Hirani who became a blockbuster reaching 342.53 crore at the box office. As is the biopic of Sanjay Dutt narrated by Ranbir Kapoor telling a controversial real-life story of megastar Sanjay Dutt. package Like here, there is another Amir Khan movie directed by Rajkumar Hirani, as this movie has raised a lot of provocative thoughts and a lot of controversy with its plot. This film was released on December 19, 2014 and collected 340.8 crore at the box office and Pk was the first film to enter the 300 crore club in 2014. Tiger Zinda Hai This film, released on December 22, 2017, is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The main cast of this film was Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. It is the sequel to another hit movie Ek Tha Tiger. The collection of this film is 339.16 crore at the box office. Bajrangi Bhaijaan



This film was released on July 17, 2015 and is directed by Kabir Khan. The main actors in this film were Salman Khan, Harshaali Malhotra and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. This movie portrays Salman differently from his usual roles and the collection for this movie is 320.34 crore. War This film was released on October 2, 2019 and is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. This is an action movie starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. The box office collection for this film was 317.91 crore. The War had the right amount of action, drama, and romance, which made it a huge box office success in 2019. For the latest news and instant updates Allow notifications Already subscribed Article first published: Friday September 24, 2021, 8:01 PM [IST]

