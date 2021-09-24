Shop for Broadway Show Merchandise Here to Celebrate the 2021 Tony Awards





Broadway is back! As the Great White Way reopens, the community will continue to celebrate the return to the stage with the 2021 Tony Awards and a special concert on Sunday. This year, the awards will honor performances from the 2019-2020 season, including Tina: The musical Tina Turner, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Sea Wall / A Life, Slave Play, Jagged Little Pill, and more, with the Grammy and Emmy Award-winning singer and actress Audra McDonald as a host. Immediately after the ceremony on CBS, Hamilton Star Leslie Odom Jr. will host a two-hour Return to Broadway concert event titled The Tony Awards Present: Broadways Back !, celebrating the best musicals as the shows reopen after more than a year of dim lights due to the COVID-19 pandemic in Classes. As the excitement returns, with fans once again buying tickets to longtime classics, such as The Lion King and The Phantom of the Opera, or while waiting for a long-awaited debut, like Diane, this Broadway-inspired merchandise will immerse you in the Tonys spirit. 74th Annual Tony Awards (airs Sunday, September 26 on CBS at 7 p.m. ET) Tony Awards Album 2019 Hamilton (Tickets available now) Hamilton: The Revolution Hardcover Book Little jagged pill (Reopening October 21) Madewell Bromley Plaid Flannel Sunday Shirt Diane (Opens November 17) HRH: So many thoughts on the royal-style hardcover book Dear Evan Hansen (Reopens December 11) J.Crew indigo dyed striped pocket polo shirt Tina turner (Reopens October 8) Madewell Oversized Denim Trucker Jacket In Akenside Wash Tina Turner Simply The Best Live In Concert T-shirt black red Mill (Tickets available now) Henri Toulouse-Lautrec (1864-1901) Vintage Poster MAC Ruby Woo Matte Lipstick Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (Tickets available from November 13) Harry Potter Gryffindor House Pajama Set Come from afar (Tickets available now) The Day the World Came to Town: 9/11 in Gander, Newfoundland Paperback Lion King(Tickets available now) Lion King minimal movies poster More great stories from Vanity Show Met Gala 2021: see the best-dressed stars on the red carpet

