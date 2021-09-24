5 times K-pop idols have covered Bollywood





Many K-pop idols have expressed their love for Bollywood cinema. Some have gone a step further to pay homage by covering the music, whether it’s dancing, singing, or both. This article will introduce some K-pop idols who performed covers of famous Bollywood songs. Which K-pop idols have covered songs from Bollywood? 1) 3YE – ‘Dilbar’ 3YE did not stop at a simple cover of dancing or singing. The K-pop power trio prepared a vocal cover for the song and even performed their own choreography. 3YE is a K-pop girl group under GH Entertainment. They debuted on May 21, 2019 with their single “DMT”. Most recently, members of 3YE and K-pop boy group BIG came together to form co-ed group 777 and released the single ‘Here I am’ August 10, 2021. 2) KARD – ‘Bom Diggy’ KARD’s J.Seph is known to be a fan of Bollywood music, so when KARD announced that they would be performing in India, fans were excited about what was to come. However, they weren’t expecting all of KARD to start jamming to the tunes of “Bom Diggy”. KARD is the four-member joint group of DSP Media. They debuted on July 19, 2017 with an EP containing all of their singles before their debut. In an old interview, J. Seph said he watched the film Lord what me Di Jodi, and began to sing his title song. 3) Jang Hanbyul – ‘Raabta’ K-pop star Hanbyul hosted a mini tour of northeast India in 2019. He visited Dimapur, Diphu and Kohima. During his concert in Diphu, Hanbyul covered ‘Raabta’, a popular song from the Bollywood film Agent Vinod. Previously, Hanbyul was the lead singer of Led Apple, a three-member South Korean rock band. He is currently pursuing a solo career and was recently a guest in Malaysia’s Season 4. I can see your voice. 4) MONT – ‘Hawayein’ In 2018, K-pop group MONT appeared at the Hornbill International Music Festival in Nagaland for a performance. There they covered ‘Hawayein’, a song by Jab Harry met Sejal, which featured Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma as his favorites. Kpop group “MONT” performed “Hawayein” at the Hornbill Festival, Nagaland.

In 2019, IN2IT hosted a collaboration tour with K-pop star AleXa where they performed together in India. They performed a special interpretation of "Bole Chudiyan" and donned traditional ethnic clothes for it. Monday evening South Korean group @ Official_IN2IT and first part #AleXa performed a dance cover of the song Bole Chudiyan from the Hindi film 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.' It was a sight to behold as the timing and fluidity of the K-pop signature met the color and beats of Bollywood. The two K-pop groups also performed a specially choreographed version of "The Jawaani Song" by Student of year 2, which is currently available on the official IN2IT YouTube channel. As Bollywood grows in popularity in South Korea, fans are hoping to see more and more K-pop idols show their love for the genre. It also brings a sense of hope to fans who want K-pop groups to stop in India for their world tour as well.









