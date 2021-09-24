Entertainment
From Hollywood to Capitol Hill, here are 12 pioneering queer Latinos
From Afro-Latino gay lawmaker Ritchie Torres to transgender Pose star Mj Rodriguez, gay Latinos are making both history and waves in a number of areas. To celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, here are just 12 pioneers you should know from LGBTQ and Latino communities.
Ricky martin
The Puerto Rican pop star shared her truth in a blog post 2010 on its official website. I’m proud to say I’m a lucky gay man, he wrote. I am very fortunate to be who I am.
In a July 2020 interview on Apple Musics Proud Radio, Martin said he was struggling to choose between becoming gay or bisexual. And then I said, Rick, you’re a very lucky gay man. You are gay. And I wrote it down and hit send and then I cried like crazy. And I’ve been super happy ever since, he says.
Martin, 49, is married to artist Jwan Yosef and has four children.
Demi Lovato
The 29-year-old singer and former Disney star, whose father is of Mexican descent, was released earlier this year as a non-binary and have announced that their pronouns are they / them.
Over the past year and a half, I’ve been doing healing and self-reflection work, Lovato said during the first episode of their podcast, 4D With Demi Lovato, in May. And through this work, I had the revelation that I identify as non-binary.
India Moore
The transgender actor and activist was a star of the hit series FX Pose. Moore, who is of Haitian, Puerto Rican and Dominican descent, told NBC News last year that they were using their advocacy work to highlight pervasive injustices and inequalities in black and brown trans and queer communities.
I’m really happy that people like me for my work, but it’s also important that people connect with the fact that they like an artist who is also a black trans person who is part of a community that is the target. of violence every day, they mentioned.
Manuel ‘Manny Mua’ Gutierrez
Latino beauty influencer, known by his YouTube name Manny Mua, was ranked the most beloved beauty guru in a recent insider poll. With more than 4.8 million subscribers, the Mexican-American YouTuber is constantly blurring the lines of gender in cosmetics, according to his website.
Jennicet Gutirrez
An undocumented transgender woman, Gutirrez made headlines around the world when she interrupted President Barack Obama at a White House reception in June 2015 in honor of LGBTQ pride month and shouted: Free all LGBTQ immigrants from detention.
As President Obama spoke about the progress of LGBT people, I couldn’t help but think of my transgender sisters in detention (immigration) who were in pain. I suddenly felt so tired of the violence and transphobia we face, the activist told NBC Latino shortly after the incident. I also felt this sense of urgency. It was the opportunity of a lifetime and I didn’t want to wait. I had to speak for others.
Gutirrez is currently a community organizer for Familia: Trans homosexual liberation movement.
Emilie Estéfan
singer Emily Estefan, daughter of Grammy-winning music icon Gloria Estefan, spoke candidly last year about her difficult experience with her Cuban-American mother during their Facebook Watch series Red table discussion: Les Estefans.
I was like, Hey, I’m in love with this girl. The first thing you said was, if you tell your grandma and she dies her blood is on your hands, Emily Estefan, who has been dating her girlfriend Gemeny Hernandez since several years, said emotionally to his mother.
Later in the segment, when actress and lesbian Rosie ODonnell joined the conversation, Gloria Estefan shared that she and her daughter were in therapy and trying to get out of it.
In my mind, if Emily told my mom and something happened to my mom, then she would still think with guilt that she could have caused this situation, she said. I know I said the wrong thing, but that’s where I was coming from.
Guillermo Daz
The openly gay actor, best known for his roles in Showtimes Weeds and ABCs Scandal, was born to Cuban parents in New Jersey and raised in New York’s Washington Heights neighborhood.
He shared his thoughts on the impact of the Stonewall riots on him in 2019 with the daily beast.
Honestly, I don’t remember the first time I heard about the Stonewall riots. I think it was probably when I was in college. But I remember learning so much more about them when I was shooting the movie Stonewall (1995), he said, referring to a movie in which he played a drag queen. It gave me a sense of community and a wonderful sense of pride and respect for everyone who was there and who sacrificed so much for the LGBTQ community. I just remember being REALLY proud to be gay.
Daz is slated to be part of the upcoming Billy Eichner Bros. project, which, according to the Hollywood Reporter, will go down in history with an all-LGBTQ primary cast.
Michaela Ja Mj Rodriguez
The Pose star made history this summer after becoming the first transgender performer to be nominated for a Emmy lead actor for her role as a stay-at-home mom and nurse Blanca Rodriguez on the FX show. Rodriguez, whose father is half Puerto Rican, didn’t end up winning, but his nomination was notable nonetheless.
No matter what industry voters say, Mj Rodriguez is a winner in our eyes and does an amazing job amplifying trans voices on TV and in the media. Well done! tweeted Gay comedian and writer Sampson McCormick.
Representative Ritchie Torres
Representative Ritchie Torres became the first Afro-Latino gay member of Congress when he won his seat in New York’s 15th Congressional District, the poorest district in the country. Not new in history, the Democrat also became the youngest member of New York City Council in 2013 at just 25.
It was surreal for me to go to my office for the first time, Torres told NBC Latino earlier this year after being elected to Congress. I never thought I would embark on a journey from social housing in the Bronx to the House of Representatives in Washington, DC
Tessa thompson
The bisexual Afro-Latina actress is best known for her roles in Men in Black: International and Creed. She also plays queer superhero Valkyrie in the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder, making her Marvel Studios character the first LGBTQ superhero.
Rosario Dawson
The Rent actress, who is Puerto Rican and Cuban, shared in an interview with Bustle last year that people mistakenly thought she was out in an Instagram Pride 2018 post.
People kept saying that I [came out] … I didn’t do that, she said. I mean, it’s not inaccurate, but I never did go out go out. I mean, I guess I am now.
Aubrey Square
The Parks and Recreation alum, who starred in the happiest season of queer vacation romantic comedy last year, open to Advocate magazine in 2016 about his bisexuality.
Girls are in me it’s no secret. Hey, I love them too. I fall in love with girls and guys. I can’t help myself, said the half-Puerto Rican actress.
