When angry Sunil Dutt yelled at Sanjay Dutt for eating on the set: “Who told you to go to lunch” | Bollywood
Sanjay Dutt recently revealed that his father Sunil Dutt once got mad at him for having lunch without his permission between shots during Rocky.
POSTED ON SEPTEMBER 24, 2021 6:13 PM IST
Sanjay Dutt made his Bollywood debut with Rocky, who was helmed by his father Sunil Dutt. While the film launched Sanjay as a popular star, the actor recently revealed that he doesn’t have it easy on set.
Appearing on Super Dancer Chapter 4, Sanjay revealed that he had previously been criticized for taking a lunch break without Sunil’s permission. He also said he would address Sunil as a gentleman on Rocky sets.
Working on Rocky was a tough job and mostly because my dad was the director. We weren’t used to taking the lunch break. Once his assistant, Farooq Bhai came over and told me that we didn’t have a lunch break but that I could go and have something. While I was eating, daddy was ready with the shot and asked me where I was. Farooq Bhai told him that I had gone to lunch and my father got angry and told him to call me right away. He started yelling at me, asking Who told you to go to lunch, did I say it was a break? and all the stuff. He said: “Don’t think that you are the son of Sunil Dutt,” he said.
“I called him sir on sets, so I told him it was Farooq sir who told me, then when he asked Farooq Bhai, he denied. He started to say, ‘The children nowadays don’t even think about asking for permission just wants to mind their own business. ‘He started to say that you should have asked Sunil sir before eating, who told you to eat without permission, and in my head was like, you told me to eat, “he added.
Also read: Sanjay Dutt leaves Shilpa Shetty in split after revealing how his father Sunil Dutt sent him to college, watch
Since his debut, Sanjay has starred in many successful films. These include Sadak, Naam, Saajan, Khal Nayak, Vaastav, and the Munna Bhai series. Sanjay was last seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India and has KGF: Chapter 2 in the works.
