Hollywood unions show solidarity: “We stand alongside IATSE”





Major entertainment unions on Friday released a joint statement of solidarity with the International Association of Theater Stage Employees, as the trade union considers a strike authorization vote next week. The statement was signed by the leaders of SAG-AFTRA, Directors Guild of America, Writers Guild of America, East and Teamsters. “On behalf of our hundreds of thousands of film and television members, we stand in solidarity with our brothers, sisters and parents in IATSE,” union leaders said in the statement. “The basic quality of life and the rights to a living wage that they fight for in their negotiations are the issues that affect all of us who work on sets and productions. We are in solidarity with the IATSE ” Talks between IATSE and the Alliance of Film and Television Producers have broken down. The union wants improvements on meal and rest periods, longer turnaround times between production days, and improved pricing on streaming projects. The 13 IATSE locals on the west coast – which represent most of the workers below the line – are expected to vote on strike authorization from October 1. Results will be announced on October 4. Voting is seen as a way to give IATSE negotiators more weight at the negotiating table, and that doesn’t mean a strike is necessarily imminent. But the union, which tends to quietly ratify contract changes every three years, this time around is taking a much more public and aggressive stance. If the vote is approved, IATSE International President Matthew D. Loeb would have the power to call a strike, ordering 60,000 workers to withdraw from coast to coast. The joint statement of support was signed by Lesli Linka Glatter, President of the DGA; Russell Hollander, National Executive Director of DGA; Fran Drescher, President of SAG-AFTRA; Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, the National Executive Director of SAG-AFTRA; James P. Hoffa, general president of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters; Michael Winship, President of WGA East; and Lowell Peterson, the executive director of WGA East.

