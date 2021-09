HBO Max renews ‘The Other Two’ for season 3 – The Hollywood Reporter

The two others made a home to HBO Max. Streamer WarnerMedia has renewed the critically acclaimed comedy for a third season. The pickup follows the season two finale which kicks off Thursday on HBO Max, which has picked up The two others from Comedy Central. “[Creators] Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider have created a crisp, poignant family story that’s ready to show off the imperfections of its characters while still making us laugh hysterically, ”said Suzanna Makkos, Executive Vice President of Original Comedy and adult entertainment at HBO Max. “It was a real joy to welcome them and the cast on HBO Max, and I look forward to keeping them on hold with Brooke for the many conference calls to come next season.” The two others stars Drew Tarver and Helene Yorke as Cary and Yorke, the older siblings of pop star ChaseDreams (Case Walker). Chase having retired at age 14, the second season follows their frustrations of becoming “the other two” again when their mother, Pat (Molly Shannon), becomes a daytime talk show host. “We are deeply disgusted to see HBO Max supporting a show with so many jokes on its feet, and absolutely delighted that it is ours,” said Kelly and Schneider. “To everyone who’s watched, texted, posted, told their friends to watch – thank you! It’s been overwhelming how best to see our show resonate with so many people, and we’re incredibly grateful to HBO Max for giving us the opportunity to spend another season with this amazing cast and crew. As usual with streaming services, detailed visualization data for Tthere two others is not available. HBO Max claims the series has ranked among its most popular series since its debut and has grown every week with the release of new episodes. The series debuted in January 2019 on Comedy Central with great reviews and a quick season two renewal. Last year he (along with another critical favorite, South side) moved to HBO Max as Comedy Central moved away from live scripted shows. Season two premiered on August 26, almost 2.5 years after the last episode of the first season. MTV Entertainment Studios produces The Other Two. Kelly and Schneider, both veterans of Saturday Night Live, executive producer with Lorne Michaels and Andrew Singer of Broadway Video; Tony Hernandez of Jax Media; and Ari Pearce and Samantha Schles of MTV Entertainment Studios. Broadway Video’s Hilary Marx is a co-EP, and the company’s Eddie Michaels, Toye Adegboro and Kaylani Esparza are producers. Tara Power is the manager of MTV Entertainment Studios.

