Mike Flanagan explores his private horrors in midnight mass





Writer-director Mike Flanagan has become best known for his adaptations of works by Shirley Jackson (The Haunting of Hill House), Henry James (The Haunting of Bly Manor) and Stephen King (Geralds Game, Doctor Sleep). The horrors of his latest project, Midnight Mass, a seven-episode limited series that premiered on Friday on Netflix, are homegrown. This includes the discomfort of being an author, not an adapter. There’s nowhere to hide now, Flanagan admitted in a recent Los Angeles video interview. Behind Stephen King hides a great place. It is much more frightening. Flanagan has gained a reputation for what you might call humanistic horror. Beyond ghouls and goosebumps, much of her work centers on a deeply felt family drama, populated by damaged characters grappling with the daily terrors of being a parent, partner, human being. The Haunting of Hill House, his popular 2018 Netflix series, plays out like Six Feet Under with poltergeists.

Sometimes the endings of his shows and films, which offer grieving characters a measure of peace, are ridiculed by more sadomasochistic fans of the genre. But Flanagan, never skimping on nightmare fuel, believes horror can offer something deeper.

Horror gives us the opportunity to really look at ourselves and the things that scare us, that bother us, as a society and as individuals, he said. Its incredibly powerful. The Haunting of Hill House was steeped in Flanagan’s own experiences with death in his extended family, including specific images from his life. But midnight mass, he said, is by far his most personal work, drawing on some of his most persistent fixations, as well as his experiences with religion and addiction. It all starts with a young man and the aftermath of a terrible accident. After years in prison seeking God not only in the Christian bible but also in every sacred text, he can get his hands on Riley Flynn (Zach Gilford) returning to his childhood home on a remote island to stay with his family. Soon after, with the arrival of a young priest in jeans (Hamish Linklater), strange things start to happen. Some seem to be gifts from an all-loving God; others not so much. Either way, a higher power appears to be actively interested in world affairs. That’s right: After successfully facing Jackson, James, and King, Flanagan takes on God.

At first glance, the series’ quiet island community seems a far cry from the spooky Haunting mansions. In fact, Midnight Mass, which also stars Haunting cast Henry Thomas and Flanagan wife Kate Siegel, draws on many of the same concerns that this series has in its questioning of theology and faith. When you talk about the afterlife and the soul, you talk about ghosts, said Flanagan. We can’t help but be drawn to the idea that death is not the end for us, and that we are going to see the people we have lost again. This idea is one of the things that interested me in horror in the first place, and it is as much behind our religions as it is behind our horror fiction.

It first featured Midnight Mass as a TV show in 2014. Everyone transmitted it, including Netflix, he said. Before that, it was an unfinished movie script, and before this an attempt at a novel. Midnight Mass has appeared as a prop in the Flanagans Hush and Geralds Game films, its own way of keeping the idea alive over the years. (He would tell curious crew members, this is the best project I will ever do.) But the origins of the series go back much further. This reflects Flanagan’s experience when, after what he describes as a healthy Catholic upbringing, including 12 years as an altar boy, he finally read the Bible and felt the scales drop from his eyes. I was shocked to understand for the first time how a truly strange book this is, he said. There were so many ideas that I had never heard before in church, and the violence of the Old Testament God is terrifying! Slaughter babies and drown the earth! It really struck me that I didn’t know my faith at that time.

Like Riley, Flanagan has spent years studying various religions. In the end, the books that spoke to him the most espoused atheism, rationalism and the science books of Samuel Harris, Christopher Hitchens, Carl Sagan. I had more spiritual reaction to reading Pale Blue Dot than ever to reading the Bible, said Flanagan. Midnight Mass is a testament to her continued interest in matters of faith, including faith in its most extreme form. I’m fascinated by the way our beliefs shape the way we treat each other, he said. Looking at politics and the world today, many of us behave believing that God is on our side and that God does not love the same people as us.

Another of Flanagan’s private horrors has found its place in the series: his struggle with alcoholism. I come from a long line of drunk Irish, he said. But my biggest fear wasn’t dying in a car crash while intoxicated, he continued. It was that I was going to kill someone else and live. It is the beating heart of the midnight mass. Flanagan himself spent much of his childhood on a strange little island. The family lived for a number of years on Governors Island in New York Harbor, where his father twice served in the United States Coast Guard.

It was a place that lent itself well to ghost stories and an active imagination. Flanagan immersed himself in the young adult horror novels of John Bellairs, RL Stine and Christopher Pike, ultimately braving Stephen Kings It in fifth grade. Defying his mother’s wishes, he then watched the adaptation of the ABC miniseries (1990) on VHS, an exercise in self-emboldening and the start of a long-standing obsession with Kings’ work. In sixth grade, he and his friends created a 20 minute film of It in the backyard. (I’ve since apologized to Stephen for the unlicensed adaptation, said Flanagan.) He studied filmmaking at Towson University in Maryland, where he made a series of three talking films about love and campus life. The 90-minute episodes of Dawsons Creek that no one asked for, he said.

He knew he had found his calling, even if he hadn’t quite found his kind. Moved to Los Angeles, he allowed himself five years to set foot in the door as a feature film director. Five years have passed twice. He eventually spent 12 years working as an editor, doing late-night commercials for cars and reality TV. Sculpting meaning from stacks of raw footage was a useful education, although Flanagan didn’t always feel that way back then. (For the record, he considers his work on Jealous of my boogie, a clip for RuPauls Drag Race, like up there with some of his best.) Flanagan still worked as an editor while directing his Kickstarter-funded feature Absentia (2011), filming on weekends with material borrowed from work. He was eventually able to quit his day job while producing his follow-up feature, Oculus (2014). Both films were well received, but they end with notes of despair that have become much rarer in his work. A more optimistic view of the world found its way into his scripts after he left the editing job, became a parent, and married Siegel. Flanagan started doing the kind of horror that both freezes your bones and makes you want to patch things up with a family member afterwards.

He’s been sober for three years now. I’ve had people in my life tell me, if you drink enough, a different person comes out, and that’s pretty terrible. he said. I finally got to the point where I said if I don’t change this behavior, I don’t know what will happen. This change of course might have something to do with how, despite all its terrors, Midnight Mass transmits faith in humanity and redemption. The new-found sobriety is also one of the reasons why, even after struggling for so long to get Midnight Mass off the ground, he’s relieved that he couldn’t have done it sooner. I wasn’t in a place where I could handle the material until now, he said, sounding grateful. I wrote about alcoholism but was not yet sober; I was writing about atheism, but I hadn’t got over my anger, he continued. I had some great revelations.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/09/24/arts/television/midnight-mass-mike-flanagan.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos