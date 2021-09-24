Michael K. Williams, cause of death from accidental overdose – The Hollywood Reporter





Michael K. Williams’ death in early September was due to an accidental overdose of fentanyl, p-fluorofentanyl, heroin and cocaine, the New York medical examiner’s office confirmed. Hollywood journalist. The five-time Emmy nominee and beloved Thread and Boardwalk Empire The actor was found dead in his Brooklyn home on September 6, according to the New York Police Department. In a statement provided by the Medical Examiner’s Office, Williams’ death was specifically determined to be “acute intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl, p-fluorofentanyl, heroin and cocaine,” the mode of death being considered an accident. Williams’ most recent roles include Montrose Freeman on HBO Lovecraft Country – for which he received a 2021 Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series and was honored with several tributes throughout the 2021 show. He also played Bobby McCray, father of Antron McCray ( Caleel Harris), who convinced his son to sign a false confession, in Ava DuVernay’s 2019 Netflix miniseries on Central Park Five, When they see us. But Williams is arguably best known as racketeer Chalky White on HBO. Boardwalk Empire, appearing between 2010 and 2014, and as stick-up man Omar Little on HBO Thread. Social media tributes poured in for the actor following news of his death, including posts and memorabilia from When they see us‘DuVernay and Niecy Nash, Thread creator David Simon and actor Wendell Pierce, Night Of’s Riz Ahmed, Lovecraft Country star Jurnee Smollett and more.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-news/michael-k-williams-cause-manner-of-death-accidental-overdose-1235020424/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

