Michael K. Williams’ cause of death was drug overdose, authorities say





The death this month of Michael K. Williams, the Brooklyn actor most famous for his memorable portrayal of a gay wanker man in The Wire, was caused by an accidental drug overdose involving fentanyl, said Friday. the New York City medical examiner. Mr Williams, 54, was found dead in his apartment in Brooklyn’s Williamsburg neighborhood on September 6. The medical examiner said the official cause of death was acute poisoning from the combined effects of fentanyl, p-fluorofentanyl, heroin and cocaine. A longtime representative for Mr Williams did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The presence of more than one drug in Mr. Williams’ system at the time of his death does not necessarily indicate whether he took those drugs together or separately, or whether he used them knowingly or unknowingly. Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that can be 50 times more potent than heroin and cheaper to produce and distribute, has seen increased use in the United States in recent years as an alternative to heroin or prescription opioids. It has also contributed to an increase in fatal overdoses among the elderly and African Americans.

Although it is common for heroin to be mixed with fentanyl, the combination of cocaine and fentanyl recently gained attention after eight people overdosed on Long Island after taking a combination of the two drugs. Six of these overdoses were fatal. Prior to his death, Mr Williams, best known for his role on a show dealing with drugs, addiction, corruption and the police, had openly discussed his substance abuse issues in interviews. In 2016 he said NPR Terry Gross that he had started using drugs during the second or third season of The Wire, the beloved HBO series in which he played Omar Little, a thief who specializes in the robbery of drug dealers and that the former President Barack Obama once said during a campaign rally was his favorite character on television. Mr. Williams met Mr. Obama, then a senator, at that rally in 2008. Mr. Williams told the New York Times in 2017 that he was high at the time and could barely speak. Hearing Mr. Obama compliment his work, he told me, woke me up. There has been a huge increase in overdose deaths during the pandemic in the United States. New York City has seen a record increase in such deaths, with more than 1,600 people dying during the year and about five deaths each day, according to the New York City Office of the Special Attorney on Narcotics. The vast majority of these deaths involved fentanyl.

Mr. Williams grew up in the Brooklyns East Flatbush neighborhood and has maintained close ties to the community even though his career has taken him apart. Residents said they were devastated by his death. For years, Mr. Williams has participated in youth-focused events or food drives for the hungry. He was a strong supporter of criminal justice reform and an end to mass incarceration. But his connections to his roots also came in less tangible ways: he said he constantly draws inspiration for his characters from people in the neighborhood. Beyond The Wire, Mr. Williams has starred in acclaimed series like Boardwalk Empire, The Night Of, and When They See Us, a mini-series about five black and Latino teens wrongly convicted of rape and assault on a woman. white woman in Central Park. (Mr. Williams was in his twenties and living in New York City when the trial took place and said he felt a complicated connection to that.) He has received five Emmy nominations during his career, including one this year for his supporting role in a drama series for his role in Lovecraft County. At the ceremony, which took place on Sunday, actress Kerry Washington stopped to pay tribute to Mr. Williams before presenting the award in its category. She described him as a brilliantly talented actor and a generous human being. Ms. Washington then spoke to Mr. Williams: Michael, I know you’re here because you wouldn’t miss it. Your excellence, your art will endure. We love you. Sarah Maslin Nir contributed reporting.

