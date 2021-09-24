Entertainment
Askewville Fun Day A Success | Local
ASKEWVILLE Fun Day in Askewville took place on Saturday September 18th.
Many families came out and enjoyed Askewville’s fun daytime activities which consisted of yard sales, vendors, kids’ bouncy houses, crafts, food, and entertainment.
RT Johnson Band, as well as the Steadfast Quartet performed live at Askewville Fun Day for entertainment.
The events of the day all started at different times that morning.
The garage sale opened at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday. After the garage sale opened, the vendors opened at 9 a.m., then the live entertainment and all activities for the children began between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
Gloria Bryant, Mayor of Askewville, said Askewville Fun Day had a good crowd. The crowd was a bit smaller than in the past, but was good considering Covid.
All of these fun activities took place at the Askewville Community Building. The community building is located right next to Askewville Kindergarten at 121 Askewville Rd.
Vendors have moved inside the community building for the event.
Other activities included a rail-less train ride for the kids, medicals, and a free hot dog for the first 100 people who visited the city table after 10 a.m.
Some of the vendors who attended the event were Sunset Slush, Bling by Bonnie (Paparazzi), Scentsy, Color Street and more. The senior class at Bethel Assembly Christian Academy also sold food as a fundraiser for their class at the event.
The event was a success this year. Everything went well. Everyone had fun and the kids were excited all day by all the activities. The entertainment was great too, said Bryant.
The town of Askewville plans to have another fun day in Askewville next year, September 17, 2022. Also, don’t forget that November 29, 2021 will be the annual Christmas tree lighting in Askewville. This event also takes place at Askewville Community Building. Mark the calendar so that it is not forgotten and the family can enjoy the Christmas tree lighting as well as any other fun activity that might take place that night.
Thadd White is Group Editor for Bertie Ledger-Advance, Chowan Herald, Perquimans Weekly, The Enterprise & Eastern North Carolina Living. He can be contacted by email at [email protected]
