Is Govinda’s son Yashvardhan gearing up for his big Bollywood debut?

24 Sep 2021, 17:29 Govinda’s son Yashvardhan prepares for Bollywood debut Popular actor Govinda’s son Yashvardhan is preparing to make his Bollywood debut soon.



Her mother Sunita Ahuja revealed in a recent interview that they were “in talks with (a) few people” in the industry “about the launch.



She further mentioned how the COVID-19-induced lockdown “delayed” its debut while adding that the young boy is busy preparing for his big launch.

“He is busy building his body, learning the theater” “He’s busy building his body, learning theater, dancing and doing other things. We’re looking for good production houses and a good story because this will be his first movie. We will release it soon,” said The mother of the 23-year-old aspiring actor said YOU.



Yashvardhan is not new to how the film industry works. He assisted Sajid Nadiadwala in several films.

Who are Yashvardhan’s favorite directors? Yashvardhan was Nadiadwala’s assistant in films like Dishoom, Kick 2, and Tadap.



In a previous talk, the starlet shared that he enjoys making movies, but acting is his “passion”.



Yashvardhan also expressed his wish to work with his favorite directors David Dhawan, the frequent collaborator of his father, Imtiaz Ali, and Anurag Basu.



His sister Tina Ahuja has already made her debut.

The MetFilm School graduate also directed a short documentary Tina set foot in Bollywood with Used husband, which was released in 2015.



Director Smeep Kang also starred Gippy Grewal, Dharmendra, and Geeta Basra.



Returning to Yashvardhan, he completed a year-long training in film and acting at the prestigious MetFilm School in London.



He also directed a short documentary titled Behind the ink in 2015. It’s there on YouTube.

Recently Sunita and Govinda appeared on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ Recently her parents, Sunita and Govinda, appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show, which did not feature Krushna Abhishek.



Note, Abhishek is Govinda’s relative, but they are not on good terms.



On this subject, the actor had remarked: “I have tried several times but they do not accept my apologies. I do not know why they do not want to forgive me when I am like their child.”



