If Hollywood workers strike, the entertainment industry will shut down

On October 1, crew members at most union film and television productions in the United States will decide whether to strike for fair pay, adequate rest and regular breaks, which should be a no-brainer. , but is hard to find in Hollywood. . While streaming companies have posted record profits, grassroots union members have seen their quality of life eroded with stagnant wages and attacks on their health and pension plans. Career years, skilled workers earn just over $ 15 an hour. Crew members share horror story car accidents after eighteen-hour days; and health problems from refusing to go to the bathroom. If workers vote yes on the authorization to strike ahead, the strike will be unprecedented for their union and meaningful for the entire labor movement. The International Alliance of Theatrical Employees (IATSE) has never hit all of its West Coast residents at once. a valued 60,000 IATSE members could quit their jobs in the coming weeks, which would be the largest private sector strike in the United States in more than a decade. The strikers would include almost anyone who works on a film set in addition to directors, screenwriters and actors. In show business, we use the term below the line to describe this group, which includes cameramen, film attendants, costumers, screenwriters, assistant screenwriters, set decorators and many more. The term comes from the actual positions of the names on the call sheets, where the most talented directors, writers and actors are placed above the line. Without the workers below the line, the movies and shows you watch would never be made. Individual IATSE locals have hit before. 1941 saw the famous Disney animators strike, triggered by Walt Disney’s failure to share the profits on White as snow. This era of activism in Tinseltown culminated in 1945 to hit fledgling local decorators, remembered as the most violent strike in Hollywood history. Since then, the lingering post-blacklist anticommunism in industry and Reagan neoliberalism in society in general have led to a less militant climate. Despite this, the Writers Guild of America (WGA) has hit six times since WWII, when the actors have stepped out four times once, ironically, led by Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Chairman Ronald Reagan himself. The more boss-friendly Directors Guild of America (DGA) rang the bell only once, for a total of three hours and five minutes, roughly the length of a lunch meeting at the Ivy. . If the next IATSE strike authorization vote and subsequent negotiations result in a strike, it would be one of the largest in Hollywood history. And with so many different crafts, that would also be the most disruptive. Cinema and television in the United States would stop.

The Writers Guild of America traditionally sets the Hollywood model, DGA negotiates first, then WGA comes second, but tends to negotiate more aggressively. Although WGA members and leaders were ready to march on the picket line, they were unable to strike during their last contract negotiation, which unfortunately fell during the height of COVID-19. As a result, IATSE has found itself in a unique position to set the tone for Hollywood work. For months, thirteen West Coast residents have been negotiating with the Alliance of Film and Television Producers (AMPTP), which represents companies like Disney, Amazon and Viacom. All reports indicate that the union and the bosses disagree on many points of negotiation. What is at stake in the deadlock is nothing less than the future of the industry in the age of streaming. In the early 2000s, streaming services were classified as new media in various entertainment contracts because their future was seen as uncertain. While these companies’ footprints and profits have skyrocketed, the overly generous offers they received as new media companies have largely remained in place. As a result, streaming services have been able to offer lower wages, benefit from less restrictive rules and owe lower residues, even as they have replaced traditional film and television companies in terms of production and of income. Workers in today’s entertainment industry are doing the same jobs as previous generations for less pay while companies show unprecedented profits. If you have worked on Friends, you probably own a house. If you are working on Wandavision, you are probably still a tenant. Workers do not even know how many people are seeing the fruits of their labor. Tech companies notoriously protect their consumer data, and digital waste is often fixed quarterly payments rather than payments tied to actual audiences. The result is that someone who is working on a huge success like Strange things gets the same residual payout as someone who helped create a wonder of a quickly canceled season. The rise of so-called new media has not only driven wages down in Hollywood, but has also put a strain on long-simmering quality of life issues. One of the key issues in these negotiations is turnaround, the term used by the industry to refer to the time workers have between workdays. A ten hour minimum delay is supposed to be mandatory for the crew, but this is often not observed. A popular graphic created by IATSE presents a bloodshot eye and bed, Give us a rest at night and on weekends. The locals of the film and lighting crew (Sections 600, 728 and 80) were particularly vocal on this issue. In a rare gesture, a group of fourteen best filmmakers, including Roger Deakins (There is no country for old people), Emmanuel Chivo Lubezki (Bird man) and Ellen Kuras (Eternal Sunshine of the Flawless Spirit), recently wrote a open letter ask AMPTP to increase daily rest periods and set up weekend rest periods to ensure the physical and mental health of each member of the crew. Having made my debut in venues and production, I can attest that fourteen hour days or more are normal for the course in Hollywood. The reality is that overtime penalties aren’t enough to deter producers from pushing teams to the brink. Wages and working hours aren’t the only issues on the table. Each of the thirteen locals contains many trades and all have their own bargaining points to address. Instagram account @ia_stories collected anonymous workplace horror stories from grassroots union members. The account has amassed over 90,000 subscribers at the time of writing. Her feed is full of shocking stories detailing what Hollywood workers put up with every day. If you scroll through their posts, you’ll see everything from production assistants who are asked to break the law to cameramen who are denied bathroom breaks. Despite the appalling conditions many crew members face, studios are looking to reduce existing benefits, citing the pandemic, even though Hollywood has maintained a healthy track record throughout the COVID-19 era. Several publications have reported that AMPTP seeks to reduce pension contributions and so-called meal penalties, fines that production companies must pay if they keep the team at work after scheduled meal breaks. There is much on the table that is specific to the particular Hollywood work environment, but the themes of these negotiations echo other recent labor disputes across the country. The disruption of the tech industry has led bold corporate leadership to squeeze the artisans and artists who create their multimedia content. For example, QuibiThe fleeting business model was based on underpaying their crews, and imitators will certainly follow in its wake. It is no coincidence that Hollywood also experienced the same spike in union activism and leftist politics that erupted in industries like education, journalism, logistics and hospitality. The technology-driven overlords of private equity use the same playbook in each industry.