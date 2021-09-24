True Colors: among the truly uncompromising collectors at Art Basel

On Monday afternoon in Basel, Switzerland, a push alert rang the phones of several VIPs from the art world who gathered for the opening of Unlimited, the wing of the city’s eponymous art fair that showcases large-scale works too large for a stand. Across the hangar-sized showroom, the affluent clientele pulled phones out of their pockets or pouches and saw that the news, for once, was good: the United States. United announcement that it would ease travel restrictions for non-U.S. citizens coming from overseas to the states, with proof of vaccination, starting in early November. Many had speculated that, with the delta variant still raging, COVID travel bans would continue until 2022, making Art Basel in Miami Beach, which begins in late November, an event on a continent that is barely worth it. to attend. From now on, it will indeed be the first gathering of the art world open to the world for almost two years.

The idea of ​​the light at the end of the tunnel was an adrenaline rush to the heart for the 51st edition of Art Basel, the most publicized contemporary art shindig on the annual calendar, but this year many have been sidelined given circumstances. Collectors and dealers from Asian countries were unable to travel largely due to restrictions, and U.S. citizens feared strict testing requirements. Many collectors who usually make the trip from America to this Swiss town on the Rhine have instead decided to skip it in favor of the next edition, just nine months away in June 2022.

But a funny thing happened on the way to Messeplatz. A smaller but serious contingent showed up for the VIP Champagne Breakfast on Tuesday morning, and not just for the endless fresh oysters and bottomless flutes from Ruinart. They were, imagine, there to buy art.

There are actually some very serious collectors here, Jeffrey Deitch told me in the middle of his booth, his first at the fair since 2009, the year before he took a break from gallery business direct the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles. Yes, some people were intimidated by the rules, but art collectors are a special breed, they are adventurers. Look, here are some collectors now!

Deitch rushed to greet an enthusiastic group of English speakers, but added later that in the early hours of the fair he had sold enough to cover the costs of the entire week, with plenty of inventory awaiting new homes. . Above all, he had convinced long-time customer Dakis joannou, the Greek Cypriot industrial billionaire, to part ways with Urs fischers Untitled (Maison du pain) (2004-2006), a 16-foot house that was indeed built from fresh bread. It’s on sale for $ 3 million, while waiting for someone special who has room in their house to install another smaller house that is moldy every day.

But Deitch was speaking on Tuesday, and by then there had already been a few days of action in the Rhineland. In Zurich, the generally crowded pre-Basel days seemed relatively quiet at first, with no crowds entering and exiting Lwenbru, the former brewery transformed into a long complex full of galleries, museums and art bookstores. The shows were excellent. Those who reached Luma Westbau, the boss’s Zurich outpost Maja hoffmanns Art Foundation based in Arles, saw an agile and innovative video work by Ian Cheng, within walls of another stunning video work in Korakrit Arunanondchaiexhibition at the Migros Museum. Elsewhere in Lwenbru, Kunsthalle Zurich presented a wonderfully polished version of the ’90s Art Club2000 show that was at Artists Space in New York earlier this year.

But the lack of crowds didn’t mean the big hitters were fleeing the city.

Long-time Zurich gallery owner Eva presenhuber presented a stunning new portrait show of Steven shearerthe king of punk opulence who just picked up internationally by David Zwirnerand then offered him a dinner in the hall of the pavilion of the hotel Baur au Lac, the beauty of the Talstrasse straddling the old Swiss lake. The galleries seemed empty, but the dinner drew in the other gallery leaders from Presenhubers Sadie Coles, Barbara Gladstone, Dominique Levy, and Pilar Corrias, as well as the curator Beatrix Ruf and artists such as Shara Hughes, Ugo Rondinone, and Liam Gillick. Even more impressive: the event took place at the Baur while Hauser & Wirth hosted an equally star-studded dinner at the same hotel, in the newly renovated bar room called Baurs. Held in honor of Simone leigh and Glenn Ligon, which has just started new exhibitions in Hausers Zurich spaces, the dinner ended with the gallery partner Marc Payot happily showing the works that Hauser had given to the old hotel to equip his new golden den: paintings by Louise Bourgeois, a set of Raymond Pettibon drawings and photos of Annie Leibovitz.

In Basel, Monday took place the opening of the List trade fair, often fertile ground for finding new talents. The Power Advisor’s View Patricia marshallwho whispered buying advice in the ears of the chairman of LVMH Bernard Arnault and billionaire Jumex Eugenio Lpezentering List was a good sign, and it was encouraging to see a young drug dealer from Los Angeles Matthieu Brun fill your stand with massive ceramics in Heidi Lau, a rare sight of the medium during a week so heavy with paintings. Brown said he shipped them from Los Angeles only to sell them to a collector in Los Angeles, a good problem to have, especially when America was all but written off before the fairs opened.

And at night, the city somehow manages to throw parties for Gagosian at Nomad, Zwirner at Chez Donati and Pace at the Volkshaus. Marc Glimcher, President Pace of New York, had disputed some of the most prominent Yankees at his dinner party, including the collector and dealer Adam Lindemann, who presented at the fair a little seen work continuation through Peter Saul which includes shocking phallic portraits of people in society like Jackie O and Andy Warhol.